STOP-DWI enforcement effort runs Feb. 5-8

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special statewide enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving. From Friday, Feb. 5 through Monday, Feb. 8, motorists can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and enhanced law enforcement patrols.
“The Super Bowl is America’s most watched national sporting event and Super Bowl weekend is a notoriously dangerous period for impaired driving,” said Oswego County STOP-DWI Coordinator Robert Lighthall. “During the crack-down campaign in 2019, New York State Police arrested 139 people for impaired driving and issued 7,891 tickets.
“We want people to remember that it’s a choice they make,” he continued. “Designate a responsible driver beforehand, or download the ‘Have a Plan’ app, so you can cheer on your favorite team and enjoy game-time fun.”
Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20%. Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the issue. Oswego County Sheriff patrols and municipal law enforcement agencies will join New York State Police across the state to be on the lookout for impaired drivers during the crackdown.
Lighthall urges fans to take this reminder seriously and commit to sober driving. “We know people will be celebrating and just want to make sure they do so in a safe way,” he said. “Even one alcoholic beverage could be one too many for some drivers. If you plan to have a brew or two, also plan to have a sober ride.”
The following tips can help made big game fun a safer experience for all:
- Make arrangements for a sober ride home before drinking. Download the free STOP-DWI ‘Have a Plan’ mobile app to get started.
- Call a taxi or ride service.
- Call a sober friend or relative.
- Use public transportation.
- If people know someone is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make safe travel arrangements.
This enforcement effort is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by the New York State STOP-DWI Association, with additional funding from the local STOP-DWI Foundation and the NYS Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Other statewide STOP-DWI crackdown campaigns are scheduled throughout the year.
Download the mobile app ‘Have a Plan’ at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp to find a safe ride home. For more information about Oswego County’s STOP-DWI Program, go to www.oswegocounty.com/stopdwi or find it on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Oswego-County-STOP-DWI-Program-356227957833009
