OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special statewide enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving over the Halloween weekend. From Friday, Oct. 30 through Sunday, Nov. 1, motorists can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and enhanced law enforcement patrols.
“Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20%,” said Oswego County STOP-DWI Coordinator Robert Lighthall. “Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the issue. Oswego County Sheriff patrols and municipal law enforcement agencies will join New York State Police across the state to be on the lookout for impaired drivers during the crackdown.”
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that – from 2013 to 2017 – 158 people across the country were killed due to impaired driving on Halloween night; and 42% of motor vehicle accidents involved impaired drivers.
Lighthall urges holiday revelers to take those statistics seriously and commit to sober driving. “Halloween is a fun holiday for many people, especially after the difficult year we’ve all had,” he said. “We know adults will be celebrating and just want to make sure they do so in a safe way. Even one alcoholic beverage could be one too many for some drivers. If you plan to enjoy some witch’s brew, also plan to have a sober ride.”
The following tips can help keep Halloween a safe and fun holiday for all:
• Make arrangements for a sober ride home before drinking. Download the free STOP-DWI ‘Have a Plan’ mobile app to get started.
• Call a taxi or ride service.
• Call a sober friend or relative.
• Use public transportation.
• If someone is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make safe travel arrangements.
Lighthall added, “Walking impaired can be just as dangerous as driving impaired, especially on Halloween. Designate a sober friend to walk you home. Stay safe and make happy memories, not tragic nightmares.”
This enforcement effort is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by the New York State STOP-DWI Association, with additional funding from the local STOP-DWI Foundation and the NYS Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Additional statewide STOP-DWI crackdown campaigns are scheduled to target the upcoming holiday season.
Download the mobile app ‘Have a Plan’ at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp to find a safe ride home. For more information about Oswego County’s STOP-DWI Program, go to www.oswegocounty.com/stopdwi or find it on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Oswego-County-STOP-DWI-Program-356227957833009.
