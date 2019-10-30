Studying nature

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego junior zoology major Elena Jones invites the campus and community to help compile and track flora and fauna around the area. She discovered the iNaturalist app (https://www.inaturalist.org/) -- where users can take a picture of a plant or animal to find out what it might be and/or to add it to the database -- this summer during an internship with the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance. Jones then created an iNaturalist database project for the campus, called SUNY Oswego biodiversity, which has more than 3,000 uploads and about 1,050 categorized species to date, with Rice Creek Field Station an especially rich location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.