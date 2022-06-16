FULTON - CNY Arts Center had a successful first 5K run/walk on Saturday, May 28. The event took place prior to the start of the Memorial Day Parade with a start/finish line by the ball field behind the War Memorial.
“We are pleased to have had a successful run by all measures,” said Bill Grace, board member and event organizer. “It was a little soggy but runners don’t seem to mind the rain. We’ve wanted to do a 5K run/walk for several years and we were grateful for wonderful corporate and civic support plus many volunteers.
“Coordinating a run involves many parties and details,” Grace continued. “The mayor’s office, Parks and Recreation, and the Police Department were an indispensable guide in setting the route, approving permits and accommodating our course while High School Athletic Director Chris Ells provided coolers for the watering station.
“Corporate donors were extremely generous with sponsorships at every level,” Grace added, “including Dunkin’ Donuts morning refreshments donated for pre-race warm-ups and Chick-Fil-A box lunches donated for post-race celebrations.”
Grant Fletcher, board member and race advisor, noted Michael Chrisman and Rebecca Stone were recognized as the first male and first female runners across the First finish line of the Arts Center’s first 5K. Runners and walkers joined the event, including those with strollers and serious race enthusiasts. Runners received race T-shirts and signature bags printed by Fulton Screen Printing.
“Several volunteers endured the rain to provide directions at each intersection of the race course,” Fletcher added. “We couldn’t have pulled this off without the participation of our volunteers. Volunteers responded to an email appeal and really saved the day.”
“We’ve already discussed how we can make next year’s race even better,” Grace concluded. “We have worked out all the kinks and know how it happens. The runners were enthusiastic and the overall support was encouraging.”
CNY Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. For more information about the organization, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
