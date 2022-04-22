Sudden Serendipity Spring Sale at Schroeppel Historical Society

Phoenix - The Schroeppel Historical Society will hold their Sudden Serendipity Spring Sale at their building located at 486 Main St. in Phoenix.
A preview and pre-sale days will be held from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, Saturday, April 30, and Saturday, May 7. A wide array of collectibles, mirrors, home decor, kitchen and utility items will be offered.
The main and final sale day will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 and will feature a large variety of plants, as well as “special items”; including a
Pulaski phonograph in a standing cabinet and a documented display of antique kitchen items from the home of Arthur and Myrtie Moyer, prominent Phoenicians who lived during the time of the Phoenix Fire. The items from their kitchen were generously donated by their grandsons, David Moyer and Tom Moyer Luebberman.
Shoppers will be able to view the newly renovated study room — previously a kitchen — made possible by donations from current and former residents of Phoenix and Schroeppel, and a grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation.
