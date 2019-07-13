VOLNEY - Summer fun day is being held at the North Volney Methodist Church on Saturday, July 20. The day starts at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. There will be games to play (including water games), prizes, crafts, and a bounce house. Be sure to bring a bathing suit and towel.
There will be food and drinks available. In addition to the games there will be a free magic show at 12:30 p.m.
Admission is free. Tickets for the games are four/$1.
North Volney Methodist is located at the corners of County Routes 4 and 6 in Volney. For information call 315-593-6825.
