Summer recreation director needed for Central Square/Hastings program

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square/Hastings recreation program is in search of a new recreation director. The program now in its 73rd year provides youth with safe summertime recreation. The program this year is set to run at 9 a.m.-noon, Monday through Friday from July 6-31.
Most of the staff from last year is returning. However, the program will not happen if they do not find a recreation director soon. If people think this might be the seasonal job they would want, send resume to the Village of Central Square PO Box 509 Central Square, NY 13036 Attn: Heather Stevens. Otherwise job applications can be found on the village website or are available at the office.
The director must be at least 21 years old or have a bachelors degree and a valid drivers license.
Questions can be directed to dstevens@incpark.com
