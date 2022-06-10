Summertime fun returns to Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – Any day now it’ll officially be summer, and after two years of slim pickings among summertime events here, the shadow of COVID may be finally lifting, letting the summertime sun of good times shine through once again. Here’s a listing of some of those good times you can look forward to this summer throughout the county organized by town, village, or city.
City of Oswego:
Oswego Farmers Market: Thursday evenings, June 9 – October from 4 – 7:45 p.m.
YMCA Family Movie Night, second Saturday of every month, the Oswego YMCA Youth Center, 315-342-6082. Members: free; non-members: $8 per family.
The Oswego Lions Club 2022 River’s Edge Craft Show, Sunday, June 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Breitbeck Park, 41 Lake St., Oswego. Live music, wine tastings, karate demos, police fingerprinting and a kids zone. 315-529-6414 or 315-591-2495.
Fort Ontario Recruitment Event, Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fort Ontario “in Preparation for the events of the SEMIQUINCENTENNIAL (250th anniversary) of America’s Revolution.” Information will be provided for those who wish to enlist. Demonstrations and games. 315-343-4711.
2022 Sunset Concert Series, Wednesdays, June 29 to Aug. 24 (no concert July 27), 7:30 p.m. in June and July; 7 p.m. in August, Breitbeck Park, free. Lineup:
June 29: Concert Band July 6: Concert Band July 13: Jazz Band July 20: Concert Band July 27: No concert Aug. 3: Jazz Band Aug. 10: Concert Band Aug. 17: Concert Band Aug. 24: Jazz Band
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of rain, the concerts will be held under the pavilion at Breitbeck Park.
Rockin’ the River!, Thursdays, June 30 to Aug. 25, 6 - 9 p.m., Veteran’s Stage, West Linear Park, Water St., Oswego, free. Lineup: June 30: Off the Reservation July 7: The Swooners July 14: Sky Coasters July 21: Tink Bennet & Tailor Made Aug. 4: the DeSantis Orchestra Aug. 11: Long Time Coming Aug. 18: Billy Joel Guys Aug. 25: Menage A Soul
Water St. Concert Series, Fridays, starting July 1 (skipping the Friday of Harborfest), 5 - 8 p.m., Water St. Pocket Park, Oswego.
Oswego Independence Day Parade, Sunday, July 3, 1 p.m.
Oswego Downtown Block Party featuring Ruby Show, Sunday, July 3, 5 p.m. Fireworks over the river at 9:45 p.m. launched from the Pedestrian Bridge.
Oswego Paddle Fest, Saturday, July 16, 8 a.m. hosted by the H. Lee White Museum in Oswego. The long course, geared for experienced paddlers, is approximately 13 miles long and launches from the Indian Point Park on NYS Rte. 481 in Fulton. Paddlers will launch for the long course between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. The short course is approximately 5.5 miles long and launches from Minetto Riverview Park on NYS 48 from 8 to 9 a.m.
Candy Bar Bingo, Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Breitbeck Park Pavilion, 41 Lake St., Oswego. Play bingo for candy bars. Call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau to reserve your child’s spot. Open to the first 40 kids. 315-349-3451, extension 3451.
Oswego Harborfest, Thursday, July 28 at 6 p.m. to Sunday, July 31, at 9 p.m. A weekend of free music, amusements, historical events, shopping, eating & famous fireworks. Over 30 different musical performances (Blues & Jazz, Classic Rock & Country); over 100 vendors; Lake St. Midway, rides, games & food; fireworks by Grucci; helicopter rides; Shadow Players; Squawk – The Amazing Bird Show; a children’s parade; Johnny Peers & The Muttville Comix; Catskill Puppets
33rd Annual YMCA Harborfest 5k, 10k, and Kids Fun Run, Saturday, July 30, 8 a.m., 265 W. First St., Oswego. Admission: $10, $25, $30. 315-342-6082.
Oswego City Block Party, Friday, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2, 5 p.m., W. First St. Live music, entertainment, food trucks, etc.
Oswego Dragon Boat Festival, Saturday, Aug. 6, 8:30 a.m., Breitbeck Park. Dragonboat races, food trucks, live music, games, heroes challenge race. For info or to register your team, call the Oswego YMCA at 315-342-6082. Free admission.
Junior Naturalist Walk, Saturday, Aug. 6 and the first Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Rice Creek Field Station, 193 Thompson Rd., Oswego. Walks last 1.5 - 2 hours. Participation is free for children and their families, and all are welcome. Please note that children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult.
Oswego Family Fun Days, Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday Aug. 7, noon to 6 p.m., Breitbeck Park, 41 Lake St., Oswego. Live music, entertainment, food trucks, waterslides, laser tag, zip line, butterfly tent, and much more!
7th Annual For Your Health 5K, Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 to 11 a.m., Oswego Health Foundation, Seneca Hill Campus, 20 Morgan Manor Drive, Oswego. Admission: $25. Contact: (315) 326-3788.
66th Annual Budweiser International Classic Weekend, Thurs., Sept. 1 to Sunday, Sept. 4, Oswego Speedway, 300 E. Albany St., Oswego. 315-342-0646.
Oswego Porch Fest 7, Sunday, Sept. 18, between West Third and Fifth streets and West Cayuga and Seneca streets, Oswego.
City of Fulton:
Tunes in June, Wednesdays in June at noon at the downtown gazebo. June 8: Fish Creek Rodeo June 15: Max Scialdone
June 22: Michael Place
June 29: Joe Cortini
Fulton Farmers Market, Saturdays starting June 11 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Canalview parking lot at 141 S. First St., Fulton.
Raider 5K Run & Kids Fun Run, Saturday, June 11, 8 a.m. at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Dr., Fulton, starting by the tennis courts.
Pre-registration: $25; Race day: $30; Kids Fun Run: $10.
City of Fulton Community Market, Saturday, June 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind the Fulton War Memorial (609 W. Broadway) along Lake Neatahwanta. Antiques, Artisans, Crafters. Free admission. 315-592-4892.
Arts Market, every Saturday from June 25 to Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the CNY Community Arts Center, 121 Cayuga St., Fulton, next door to the Fulton Farmers Market. 315-598- 2787 or 315-625-1276.
Fulton Community Band – Bullhead Point, Thursday, June 30, July 14, Aug. 18, and Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Bullhead Point Pavilion, 711 W. Broadway, Fulton.
Fulton Community Band – Downtown Fulton Gazebo, Fridays, July 1 to Aug. 26, 7 p.m. Lineup: July 1: Sounds of Brass July 8: Allan Howe & Swing Set July 15: Open July 22: Mark Wahl July 29: Open Aug. 5: Open Aug. 12: Jazz Fest Aug. 19: Drew Frech Aug. 26: Open
Village of Pulaski:
Salmon River Cruise Nights, every Monday, June 6 to Aug. 29 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. (except for Monday, July 4) at the Pulaski-Boylston Snowmobile Club, 5001 N. Jefferson St., Pulaski.
Gateway to Tug Hill Vintage Snowmobile Show And Swap Meet, Saturday, June 11, Pulaski-Boylston Snowmobile Club Barn, 5001 N. Jefferson St., Pulaski. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Judging starts at 10 a.m. Chicken BBQ at 11 a.m. Awards given at 1 p.m. $10/sled; $20/unlimited; $10 swapper. Info at 585-613-6633.
Pulaski Farmers Market and Music in the Park, Fridays from 4 - 8 p.m. starting June 17 and running through Sept. 30 at South Park in downtown Pulaski. Musical lineup: June 17: Dam Dog June 24: Domicolo-Barlow Band July 1: Sandra Rose “Squeak” July 8: Midnight Mike July 15: Edward Foster (Elvis tribute) July 22: Sara Ada July 29: Kickin’ Up Dust Duo Aug. 5: Ritter and Ruddy Aug. 12: Spencer Walker Aug. 19: Josh Deacon Aug. 26: NYS Old Tyme Fiddlers
Selkirk Shores:
Christmas in July, Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Selkirk Shores State Park, 7101 State Route 3, Pulaski, Picnic and Shelter area. Food, crafts, games, Santa. 315-298-5737.
Mexico:
10th Annual Mexico VFW Car Show, Sunday, June 12, noon to 5 p.m., at the VFW Field on Route 3 North in Mexico. 315-963-3817 or 315-963-3135.
Mexico Field Days, beginning Thursday, July 14, 5 p.m. Parade kicks off at 7 p.m. sharp Thursday on the west end of town, ending behind the fire station. Friday fish dinners in the Food Tent, chicken dinners Saturday in the Chicken Tent, Kiddie Parade will also be Saturday afternoon.
Hannibal:
Hannibal Field Days, Thurs., Aug. 18 to Saturday, Aug. 20, 155 Oswego St., Hannibal. Thursday and Friday 6 p.m. to midnight. Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight. Parade starts at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Minetto:
Minetto Town-Wide Garage Sale, Saturday, June 11, 9 a.m. A list of participating addresses will be available outside of the Town Hall on June 11th. 315-343-2303.
Sandy Creek:
Oswego County 4-H Fabric Sale, Saturday, July 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oswego County Fairgrounds, 291 Ellisburg St., Sandy Creek. For info call 315-963-7286.
Oswego County Fair, Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, Oswego County Fairgrounds, 291 Ellisburg St., Sandy Creek.
Williamstown:
Kasoag Lake Bike Night, Thurs. nights, 5 to 8 p.m., 603 County Route 30, Williamstown. Live music, drinks, barbecue. Kasoag Lake Tavern, 315-964-2348.
Williamstown Field Days, Thursday, Friday & Saturday, July 21, 22, and 23, State Rt. 13, Williamstown.
Village of Cleveland:
1st Annual Arts, Antiques & Craft Show & Sale, Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Cleveland Historical Society, 185 Martin Road, Cleveland. 315-675-8517. Free admission.
Lacona:
Sweet Summer Time, Saturday, July 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Cable Trail Post 8534, 60 Salisbury St., Lacona. Handmade Crafts, Artists, Food Trucks & More. Free admission and parking.
Winona Forest:
Bikes, Brews & Burgers Poker Run, Saturday, June 18, 9 a.m., County Route 90, Lacona. 315-657-3480.
The approximately 15 mile course will range from non-technical single track, to gravel roads. No serious hills or technical terrain will be on the course.
The course begins and ends at CCC camp, where burgers, beer, and assorted food will be offered. Other foods and beverages will also be available. Registration fee includes 1 beer. BYO beverage if desired. Bikes of all types are welcome.
Village of Central Square:
Summer Recreation, Monday-Friday, July 5 through July 22, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Concert Series, every Wednesday, July 6 through Aug. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Goettel Community Park, 755 N. Main St.
July 6: The Party Nuts
July 13: Cobblerockers
July 20: Matt Chase & Thunder Canyon
July 27: Isreal Hagan and Stroke
Aug. 3: The Monterays
Aug. 10: The Strangers
Aug. 17: Fab Cats
The Central Square Farmer’s Market is open every day from June through August from 9 a.m. until dark (8 or 9 p.m) at the Route 49 Crossroads Park.
The Central Square Station Museum is open on Sundays in June through October from noon to 5 p.m. at 132 Railroad Street. Admission is free though donations are appreciated. Phone: (315) 676-7582.
Goettel Community Park: the Central Square Summer Concert Series and Cruisin Knights are held here. The park has bathroom facilities, a gazebo, pavilion and barbecue area. There is also a Butterfly Garden and many donated trees that beautify the park. The park is open from 9 a.m. until dark.
The Ada Powell Smith Park is a 21.6 acre nature park on State Route 49, named for Mrs. Powell, designated to remain forever wild, and consists of wetlands, scenic overlooks, an open field and streams with various wildlife and plants. It is open from 9 a.m. until dark.
Hillside Memorial Cemetery: 3125 East Ave. Phone: 315-668-2558. The cemetery was deeded to the public by James I. Roosevelt in 1822.
Constantia:
The 7th Annual Whitney Memorial Poker Run, Saturday, July 16, 9:30 a.m., starts and ends at the Constantia VFW Post 7325, 1560 Route 49, Constantia. Live music by Superhero. 315-396-9124.
Village of Phoenix:
June 24: Food & Music at the Bridge House – Nite Life Band – 6-9 p.m.
June 24: Annual Fireworks Display at Dusk
June 24: St. Stephens Church – Summer Strawberry Festival – 4-8 p.m.
July 1: Music in The Park – Mike Farrar and the Houserockers – 6-8 p.m.
July 8: Kid’s Fishing Derby – Lock Island – 9:30-11:30 a.m.
July 8: Music in The Park – Vote For Pete – 6-8 p.m.
July 9: Flip Flops & Firebirds Kick Off to Summer Event – 1 p.m. until dark
July 11: Music in The Park – Matt Chase & Thunder Canyon – 6-8 p.m.
July 15: Music in The Park – Rock Shadows Band – 6-8 p.m.
July 18: Music in The Park – Anybody’s Guess – 6-8 p.m.
July 22: Music in The Park – Two Feet Short – 6-8 p.m.
July 25: Music in The Park – The Monterays – 6-8 p.m.
July 29: Music in The Park – Bill Ali – 6-8 p.m.
Aug. 1: Music in The Park – The Cobble Rockers – 6-8 p.m.
Aug. 5: Music in The Park – Flat Face & The Shempdells – 6-8 p.m.
Aug. 6: Village Wide Garage Sale
Aug. 6: Nashville Comes to Phoenix – Sponsored by The Looking Glass Salon
Aug. 8: Music in The Park – The Strangers – 6-8 p.m.
Aug. 12: Music in The Park – Ryan Hendry & Keith Renfrew – 6-8 p.m.
Aug. 13: Family Fun Day – Town of Schroeppel Park (Farley Park)
Aug. 15: Music in The Park – Rhythm ’n Shoes – 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Aug. 19: Music in The Park – Flat Face & The Shempdells – 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Aug. 22: Music in The Park – Terry & Joe Acoustic Show – 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Aug. 26: Music in The Park – Nite Life Band – 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Aug. 29: Music in The Park – Caleb & Jason Acoustic Duo – 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: Annual Community Vigil in Memory of Those Who Lost Their Lives, 6:30 p.m., Henley Park – Please bring a candle with you.
Oct. 1: Annual Locktoberfest – All Day event – Music, Food, Vendors and Activities
Music in The Park: every Monday and Friday in July and August.
Local restaurant dinners and pies served dockside 4:30-7:30 every Friday.
Breakfast & lunch served dockside daily.
Monday –Thursday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Fri. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sat. 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wheelchair accessible.
American Legion Post 418 Car and Bike Show, Saturday, June 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 9 Oswego River Rd., Phoenix. Music, food, chicken barbecue, prizes. Entry fee: minimum $10 donation.
