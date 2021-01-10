OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Sunday, Jan. 10, that 129 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 4,505. There are two additional COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
“In addition to the continuously increasing number of deaths in our community, today also marks a new record high number of positive COVID-19 cases in a day in Oswego County,” said Huang. “Every death is an unfortunate development in our efforts to fight this virus and something that we never want to see. I would like to express our condolences to the families and friends of these two patients.”
He continued. “This unprecedented 129 cases in a single day could include a reflective bounce off the low number reported yesterday. Regardless, it truly reflects the trend of growing cases after the holiday season. The most recent seven-day accumulated count of positive cases (from Jan. 4 to 10) is 554, and in the previous seven-day window (Dec. 28 to Jan. 3) it was 529. Looking further back, the seven-day accumulated count was around 400 throughout December.
“We must all do our part to protect our families and communities,” Huang urged residents. “Those who test positive should isolate themselves at home until contacted by the health department. Protective measures such as face-masking and avoiding non-essential gatherings must become our personal priorities if we hope to stem the rising tide of new infections. This is paramount to preventing future deaths.”
The COVID-19 vaccine is becoming available, on a limited scale, through the New York State Vaccination Program. The State’s Department of Health has set strict schedules for priority groups to be vaccinated and Oswego Health and the Oswego County Health Department are executing vaccinations according to that guidance.
Huang said that emergency response and frontline health care workers are currently being vaccinated. “This includes out-patient health care workers, public health staff, dentists, diagnostic and treatment center staff, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech therapists, hospice and home care workers, residents of nursing homes and staff of skilled nursing facilities and adult care facilities,” he explained. “The next priority group will include residents aged 75 and older and essential workers as defined by NYSDOH.
“Given the priority groups established by New York State and the 15 to 30 minutes of post-injection observation recommended by the CDC, the health department cannot operate clinics on a ‘walk-in’ or ‘drive-thru’ basis,” Huang said, “As we’ve stated before, this process will take several months. We will continue to keep you informed when the vaccine is made available and how to schedule an appointment following the New York State guidelines.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Jan. 10. A more detailed report will be released on Monday.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of positive cases: 4,505
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 55
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminds residents to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. “It will take time to get most of the population vaccinated,” he said. “Until then, I urge residents to be vigilant in their protection practices and follow all COVID-19 protocols. Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and – most importantly – avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials strongly urge residents to take these precautions:
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
More information is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 if you have any questions. The hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the sole local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response over all persons and entities within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
