BROCKPORT — Sunnking Electronics Recycling will hold three e-Recycling events for Syracuse-area residents.
The following events have been scheduled:
From 8:30 a.m. to noon on June 26 in Oswego at the SUNY Oswego parking lot.
From 8:30 a.m. to noon on Aug. 14 in East Syracuse at the East Syracuse Minoa Central High School.
From 8:30 a.m. to noon on Nov. 13 in Geddes at the New York State Fairgrounds.
Anyone hoping to recycle their devices can register for e-Recycling events at sunnking.com/events or use the drop-off site locator at sunnking.com/dropoff. Events are expected to book out.
Health and safety procedures will be in place at each event to ensure a safe environment, including timed appointments, no-contact device removal, and dedicated drive-through lanes.
Sunnking collects an average of 100 tons of electronics per event.
Residents can register for future events at Sunnking.com/events and find a complete list of recyclable devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.