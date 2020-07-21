OSWEGO — The State University of New York Athletic Conference — of which SUNY Oswego and its athletic teams are members — is suspending fall sports competition, according to a SUNY Oswego press release. In addition, the press release continues, the winter conference and non-conference schedules will be delayed until Jan. 1, 2021.
The decision was made by the SUNYAC Presidents in consultation with the SUNYAC Board of Directors.
“Intercollegiate athletics competition is a tradition everyone eagerly anticipates in the fall — our valued student-athletes as well as the entire college community,” said SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley. “But this year we know that the health and safety of all involved in athletic competition must take priority. So we will stay safe and healthy, and prepare for when we can once again enjoy the spirit and opportunity intercollegiate sports provide.”
“This decision was done in the best interests of our student-athletes, staff and fans,” said SUNY Oswego Interim Director of Athletics Eric Summers. “While we will not be able to compete this fall, we will work hard to provide safe opportunities for our student-athletes to pursue the sports they love.”
SUNYAC joins numerous other Division III conferences that have made the decision to alter their fall seasons. Read the official SUNYAC news release at https://www.sunyacsports.com/landing/index.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.