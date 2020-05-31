OSWEGO — Sarah Yensan of the women’s track and field was named the Most Outstanding Female Senior Athlete of the Year by the Oswego State athletics department, highlighting a slew of recent notable year-end awards garnered by Lakers athletes.
Yensan is a five-time All-SUNYAC selection and won the conference championship in the long jump for outdoor track last spring and indoor this past season.
The Lockport native was selected for the honor based on overall career accomplishments. Yensan established the school record in the long jump for outdoor (5.74 meters) last spring and for indoor (5.8) this past season. She qualified for the NCAA Division III championships with each mark.
Yensan and teammate Catarina Burke also garnered indoor track All-American status from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on May 20.
The duo had each qualified for the NCAA Division III indoor championships in March before the event was canceled due to COVID-19. Burke established a new school record of 1.68 meters for the indoor high jump during a meet at St. Lawrence in February to qualify for the NCAA meet.
ENOS REPEATS ACADEMIC HONOR
Oswego State baseball junior Ryan Enos was selected to the CoSIDA 2020 Google Cloud Academic All-District Baseball Team earlier this month.
The third baseman was chosen for the second straight year and advanced to the Google Cloud Academic All-American ballot, an honor that he was selected for last season and will be announced in June.
The Oriskany native has maintained a 4.00 grade-point average as a wellness management major. Last year as a sophomore, Enos led the Lakers in total hits (58), doubles (14), runs scored (27), and total bases (89).
He was named the SUNYAC Scholar Athlete of the Year last season and received all-region honors from ABCA/Rawlings and D3Baseball.com. He was also named the Most Valuable Player of the SUNYAC Championship and garnered first-team All-SUNYAC honors in 2019.
HANSEN HONORED
Senior goalie Cedric Hansen of the men’s hockey team was the recipient of the Oswego State Athletics Donald Snygg Award for his work on the ice and in the community.
The Ottawa, Ontario, Canada native logged 330 career saves with a 12-5 record during his career for the Lakers. He has maintained a 3.87 grade-point average as a software engineering major with a minor in mathematics.
Hansen was also presented the Outstanding Senior in Software Engineering Award this past year, the Edward Austin Sheldon Scholarship for 2018-19, and was named an American Collegiate Hockey Association Division III Academic All-American last year.
RANDAZZO RECOGNIZED
Senior defender Kate Randazzo of the women’s ice hockey team was named the Oswego Woman Scholar Athlete of the Year to recognize her athletic achievements and contributions to the community.
Randazzo was a three-time All-Northeast Women’s Hockey League selection and received the conference’s Scholar Athlete of the Year award in each of the three seasons since the league was formed.
The native of Ancaster, Ontario, Canada, graduated with a 3.98 cumulative grade-point average as a biology major with minors in chemistry and health science. Randazzo is a three-time Oswego captain and three-time American Hockey Coaches Association Academic All-American.
