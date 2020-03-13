OSWEGO — Oswego State University has canceled the spring season for all of its NCAA Division III sports teams due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Oswego State Director of Athletics Sue Viscomi confirmed the decision in an email sent Thursday night.
The State University of New York Athletic Conference — which includes Oswego State among its 10 members schools — also cancelled its spring sports season, according to the email.
The moves come amid widespread shutdowns of various sports organizations around the world due to concerns of spreading the virus, including cancellations of the NCAA winter and spring championships in all sports.
“As of this afternoon, the NCAA has canceled all winter and spring championships,” Viscomi stated in the email. “Given this news, the SUNYAC has decided to cancel the spring sports season for the remainder of the semester.”
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association also announced Thursday an indefinite postponement of its remaining winter championships. That included bowling, in which three Oswego County athletes were scheduled to participate beginning today — Oswego’s Eric Carson along with Fulton’s Mitch Donaldson and Alexis Ingersol.
Oswego State was in the midst of three spring sports seasons and had three others slated to begin soon, in addition to golf planning to resume the spring portion of its schedule in April.
The Lakers baseball team was off to a 6-3 start overall and had reached the NCAA Division III Tournament in the past five seasons under coach Scott Landers. The men’s lacrosse team (3-1 overall) and women’s lacrosse team (2-2) had also started their respective campaigns.
The softball season was initially set to begin today as part of a spring break trip to Florida, while the men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams were two weeks away from competing.
The Lakers duo of Sarah Yensan and Catarina Burke had qualified for this weekend’s NCAA Division III women’s indoor track and field championships in Winston-Salem, N.C., before the NCAA cancelled all events.
Several other local athletes and sports entities were impacted by the shutdowns related to coronavirus concerns. The American Basketball Association (ABA) opted to cancel the remainder of its 2019-20 season and one of the league’s top teams, the Syracuse Stallions, are coached by Phoenix boys varsity basketball coach and former Oswego State standout, Nick Perioli.
The Syracuse Indoor Races and Motorsports Expo were also cancelled. Regular drivers and track representatives from Oswego Speedway and Fulton Speedway were scheduled to take part.
