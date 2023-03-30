SUNY Oswego’s 60th Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition open through April 2

Esfir Pievskaya’s “On the Edge” is among the 60 pieces in SUNY Oswego’s 60th Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition, running through April 2 in Tyler Art Gallery.

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s 60th Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition showcases top student work until April 2 in Tyler Hall’s Tyler Art Gallery.

An opening reception, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 24, in the gallery.

