SUNY Oswego’s 60th Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition open through April 2

OSWEGO - SUNY Oswego’s 60th Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition showcases top student work until April 2 in Tyler Hall’s Tyler Art Gallery.
An opening reception, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 24, in the gallery.
Attendees can view 60 works of art as organizers celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition. Organized by the Student Art Exhibit Committee, this longtime traditional showcase of student creativity includes work of graphic design, ceramics, drawing, paintings, photographs (traditional and digital), sculptures and video.
With any Oswego student eligible to enter any media, this annual exhibition is always much-anticipated, eclectic and full of surprises. Various awards include Presidential Purchase Awards and Student Art Exhibition Awards, which include acquiring those works for the college’s permanent collection.
This year’s juror was Mary Giehl, an artist who has worked as a registered nurse in a pediatric intensive care unit. Giehl’s own work participates in a discussion that analyzes and disentangles specific images that the culture has about children.
Tyler Art Gallery is open Tuesdays through Sundays, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. The gallery is closed on Mondays and school holidays.
