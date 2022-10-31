SUNY Oswego teams seek photos for hockey Military Appreciation Games
OSWEGO - The SUNY Oswego men’s and women’s hockey teams will host Military Appreciation Games on consecutive Saturdays, Nov. 5 and 12, respectively, and ask for photos of military members who have impacted the lives of members of the community.
Photos would be displayed on the jumbotron during the men’s hockey game vs. Potsdam at 7 p.m. Nov. 5, and the women’s hockey game at 3 p.m. on Nov. 12 vs. Morrisville, both in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Hall.
Anyone who would like to recognize a military member that has impacted their lives can send photos with name and rank via email to militaryhockey@oswego.edu. Deadline for submissions is noon on Thursday, Nov. 3, for the men’s game and noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, for any additional photos for the women’s game.
