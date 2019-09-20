SUNY Oswego to host notary training workshop

OSWEGO - On Friday, Sept. 27, SUNY Oswego’s Division of Extended Learning will offer a half-day workshop on preparing for the New York state notary exam.
The seminar will run from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the college’s Office of Business and Community Relations, 121 E. First St. in downtown Oswego.
Alfred Piombino, author of “Notary Public Handbook: A Guide for New York,” among other texts, will lead the seminar, which aims to prepare attendees to successfully pass the New York state official notary examination and provides a comprehensive view of the notary public office.
Cost of the workshop is $129, which includes a copy of the “Notary Public Handbook” book.
Online registration is available at oswego.edu/notary.
For more information, call 315-312-2270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.