POTSDAM - The following local residents were among the 121 SUNY Potsdam student-athletes to earn a spot on the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2019-20 school year, the conference announced Wednesday, June 17. Athletes named to the honor roll had a minimum 3.3 cumulative GPA for the year.
Joshua D’Angelo of Camden, is a junior member of the SUNY Potsdam men’s cross country and track and field team.
Andrew Hyde of Fulton, is a freshman member of the SUNY Potsdam men’s cross country and track and field team.
Raiden Hansen of Fulton, is a freshman member of the SUNY Potsdam men’s track and field team.
Nicole Hansen of Fulton, is a junior member of the SUNY Potsdam women’s volleyball team.
