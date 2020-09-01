OSWEGO — The 49th annual NAPA Super DIRT Week, originally scheduled to be held at Oswego Speedway from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, has been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to www.superdirtweek.com.
“It was postponed,” said Jeff Hachmann, executive director of events for World Racing Group, “because obviously there is not an opportunity to do an event without fans.”
According to Hachmann, the event, their biggest of the year, featuring 320 drivers in four divisions, pulls in somewhere around 35,000 fans, slightly more than the 50 allowed to gather together under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order.
Hachmann called the economic impact of postponing “huge on the area. It’s not just a big event for the company,” he said, “it’s a big event for the drivers, it’s a big event for the city. The economic impact of that event, across the county and the region, could be close to $10 million.”
World Racing Group though, will have an opportunity to make back some of that loss, while the fans will have an opportunity to experience even more racing.
Having considered the possibility of a postponement, World Racing Group had a Plan B ready and waiting to roll out in just such an eventuality. Within one day of announcing the postponement of Super DIRT Week, they announced OktoberFAST, a series of six races held on six consecutive days across the state with no fans in the stands and viewable only on DIRTVision.com from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11. One of the six will be held at Fulton Speedway on Oct. 8. Tickets may be purchased at $39 for a month’s subscription, though there will be an opportunity to purchase single-event tickets.
Tickets and camping already purchased for this year’s Super DIRT Week will automatically carry over to next year’s event to be held Oct. 6 through Oct. 10. Fans may request a refund, but refunded camping sites and seats will be made available to the general public on superdirtweek.com in October.
“We’re looking forward to coming back to Oswego next year,” Hachmann said.
