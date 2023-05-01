PARISH — An out-of-control sport utility vehicle jumped a curve and crashed through the side of an apartment building Friday evening, police said.
State police reported that at 6:50 p.m. they were called to 2691 E. Main St., apartment 2, after a vehicle had driven into the multi-family residence.
Troopers found the vehicle lodged in the side of the building, which is at the intersection of Church and Main streets. Nobody was home at the time of the crash. Photos show serious damage including a bed that appears to have been struck and moved.
The investigation determined that a Mazda CX-5, operated by Robert Escalera, 62, Mexico, was traveling west on Main Street when it crossed a double solid line and crossed over into the oncoming lane. The vehicle then struck a curb, drove over the sidewalk, and continued west through Canfield Park, where it drove over a DOT hazard sign. After traveling through the park, the vehicle struck the residence.
Escalera was transported to Upstate University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Parish Fire Department and McFee Ambulance. The investigation is continuing.
