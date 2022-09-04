Swancott Mills presentation Sept. 17 in West Leyden

WEST LEYDEN - The New York State Tug Hill Commission will host a historical presentation entitled “A Century Gone By: Revisiting Swancott Mills” from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the West Leyden Elementary School, 1157 Fish Creek Road, West Leyden or remotely via Zoom. Registration is required for this free event, either at tinyurl.com/swancott or by calling the Tug Hill Commission office at (315) 785-2380.
Where the Swancott Mills State Forest now lies in the town of Lewis, Lewis County, was a significant mill-based community in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s. With emcee Robert Sauer and speakers James Burke and Leigh Portner, the history of Swancott Mills will be explored through old photographs, historical accounts, personal reminisces, mill artifacts, and songs that memorializes the experience at Swancott Mills.
