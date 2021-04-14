Syracuse VA Medical Center to conduct Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Oswego

SYRACUSE - The Syracuse VA Medical Center, in conjunction with the Oswego County Veterans Service Agency, will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic with the Moderna Vaccine in Oswego on Sunday, April 18.
The clinic will take place at the Oswego American Legion, 71 W. Bridge St. from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Appointments are required and available for all veterans 18 years of age and older as well as their spouses. Veterans interested in a vaccination appointment must call 315-425-4488 between the hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m, seven days a week, to make an appointment for this clinic.
Proof of veterans status required for an appointment. Enrollment in VA Healthcare is not required. However, veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA are encouraged to visit VA’s Eligibility web page to learn more: https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/
To get the latest updates and sign up to stay informed about COVID-19 vaccines, visit VA’s vaccine information page: https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vacince/ .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.