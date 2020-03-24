PULASKI - The New York Lottery announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the March 23 TAKE-5 drawing.
The ticket, worth $42,104.50, was purchased at Kinney Drugs located at 3873 Rome Road in Pulaski.
The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39.
The TAKE 5 drawing is televised every day at 11:21 p.m.
A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
