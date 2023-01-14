Take Climate Action Plan survey

PULASKI - The village of Pulaski/town of Richland Comprehensive Planning Board is updating the joint Climate Action Plan from 2016.
A climate action plan is a strategy document that sets goals and outlines a set of initiatives that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
To collect information and update that document, a survey is being conducted. It is available online at https://fors.gle/kKv6OJTaBp3bQkiA8. Paper copies are in the Pulaski library, at the Pulaski Village Office and the Court House in Pulaski. Completed paper surveys can be turned in at those locations.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.