VOLNEY - Area residents will get the chance to learn about aviation, flying and what happens at the Oswego County Airport during the county’s annual Airport Day set for 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday Aug. 3 at the airport.
The event is free and open to the public.
Airport Manager Brandon Schwerdt said last year’s first Airport Day was a huge success.
“Last year’s event was well attended allowing the community to see some of what the airport has to offer the county,” he said. “Stop out to see some of the new developments that have taken place!”
This year’s event will include helicopter rides (for a fee), a static drone demonstration by CNYDroneworks and there will be free Young Eagle flights for ages 8-17, again provided by the local Experimental Aircraft Association.
The Civil Air Patrol will be at the event again this year to showcase its program as well as provide traffic control. The state Department of Environmental Conservation will be on hand with an informational booth, the Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Services will attend and Mohawk Valley Community College will have a large display to highlight its Airframe and Powerplant program.
There also might be an appearance from the Coast Guard.
Tailwinds Diner will be serving food all day at the event.
Schwerdt said the Oswego County Airport used to have public events back in the 1990s, including air shows. But since that time, no public events have occurred.
So he decided to propose Airport Day last year to bring the public out to see the airport and all it has to offer.
“People don’t understand how much we have here,” he said. “When people fly in here, they compliment us on what a gem we have here.”
Those coming to Airport Day also will be able to see and hear about a number of construction projects occurring this year and in 2020 at the airport.
“Visitors will be able to see the newest hangar constructed on the field which will be complete by Airport Day,” Schwerdt said. “New terminal construction will not be started until spring of 2020 as we are very early on in the design phase, and T-Hangar construction will not begin until fall 2020 at the earliest. Apron rehabilitation will not begin until spring of 2020 also.”
The airport is just off Route 176 in the town of Volney, about 1 ½ miles north of the Fulton city line. The airport serves thousands of private aircraft pilots in addition to business aircraft bringing in officials from Oswego County companies such as Exelon Generation, Novelis or Sunoco.
For more information on Airport Day, call (315) 591-9130
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.