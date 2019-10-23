Tales of the trees in Amboy

AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will present a public program on trees. Tales of the trees will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10. Participants will take a walk through the woodlands with naturalist Pat Carney. As they wander along the center’s trails, they will explore characteristics and lore of some of the trees and look for woodland residents. Participants should dress for a cool weather walk.
There is a $4 fee per person with a family rate of $12. Children under the age of three are free.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, near Williamstown. For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286. To find out about programming look on Facebook at http://tiny.cc/AmboyOnFB.
Contact the office if people have any special needs.
