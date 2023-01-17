Tanner Coleman of Oswego, joins the fight against Alzheimer’s

Western New England University (WNE) Men’s Ice Hockey team came together to volunteer in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Holyoke Community College.

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. - On Sunday, Sept. 25, Tanner Coleman and teammates of the Western New England University (WNE) Men’s Ice Hockey team came together to volunteer in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Holyoke Community College.

Alzheimer’s is a form of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. An estimated 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia. In the United States alone, more than six million people have Alzheimer’s, and over 11 million are providing unpaid care.

