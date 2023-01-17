Tanner Coleman of Oswego, joins the fight against Alzheimer’s

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. - On Sunday, Sept. 25, Tanner Coleman and teammates of the Western New England University (WNE) Men’s Ice Hockey team came together to volunteer in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Holyoke Community College.
Alzheimer’s is a form of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. An estimated 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia. In the United States alone, more than six million people have Alzheimer’s, and over 11 million are providing unpaid care.
“Knowing that more than six million Americans have Alzheimer’s, and the impact that has on those with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers, and their families, our players are always super eager to help in any manner they can,” said Western New England University Ice Hockey head coach Mike Young.
The event raised $184,824 which went directly to The Alzheimer’s Association, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. Over 900 participants registered, including 144 individual teams made up of family and friends. All funds raised further the care, support, and research efforts to end Alzheimer’s.
Men’s hockey aided in registering participants, handing out snacks, cheering people on, as well as setting up and taking down the event.
WNE Men’s Hockey captain, Jordan Giacomin, had this to say about the walk, “It was a good opportunity for our team to get involved in the community. More importantly, we were able to support and spread awareness for a cause that has impacted members of our team.”
Men’s hockey was joined during the walk by women’s ice hockey and both the WNE men’s and women’s wrestling teams.
“It’s a privilege to represent WNE and with that privilege comes a social platform,” said coach Young. “It’s important to us that we use that platform to make a positive impact on our campus community, the greater Springfield area, and the western Massachusetts region. Working with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s helps us to achieve that goal. The teams not only had a great time attending the walk, but also were great ambassadors of WNE athletics character and spirit!”
Coleman from Oswego is working toward a bachelor of science in business administration in sport management.
