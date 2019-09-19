Taxpayers may spend more due to change in state lead law requirements

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego County taxpayers may end up spending more money to help the county Health Department meet the standards of a new state law.
Oswego County Health Department Environmental Health Director Judy Grandy told county legislators Sept. 3 that she will need to add two new positions to her office next year to deal with a new change in the state lead law requirements.
“We are going to need to ask for more funding to increase staff,” Grandy told members of the legislature’s Health Committee.
Grandy said the change in the state law lowered the lead level requirement for children so they can receive county services. Grandy said the lead level used to be 15 micrograms per deciliter of blood. If a child tested at this level or higher, he or she received county services.
Now the law has been changed and the lead level has been reduced to just 5 micrograms per deciliter of blood.
“We have about 20 open cases (of lead concerns with children) now, but when this change occurs, we’ll be up to about 60 open cases,” Grandy said.
Once the law goes into effect Oct. 1, more children will need testing for lead exposure and — since more children will most likely fall with the 5 microgram or higher level — more will need county services.
Grandy said she will need a new public health technician and a public health sanitarian to deal with the expected increase in lead cases in children. These workers do not do the actual lead testing in children (that is done by doctors), but they help the families find the sources of lead in the homes and eliminate the sources so the children are not exposed.
Lead levels are determined by a blood test. If a child is found to have a level of 5 micrograms per deciliter (as of October) the health department has to test water, soil, paint and dust in a child’s home to see where the lead is coming from so it can be eliminated.
They also might have to test other sites where the child spends time, such as a relative that may babysit the child on occasion. There also is a public health part of this in which nurses from the health department can help families ensure children are getting a nutritious diet, because having adequate amounts of iron and calcium in the blood can help eliminate lead from the body.
“We have to teach about blocking rooms, washing hands, dusting and cleaning,” Grandy said. And once these items have been addressed, children must have two consecutive blood tests six months apart that show a low or no level of lead in the blood.
Checking lead levels in children is important because levels that are too high can cause all sorts of physical problems for kids, such as brain and central nervous system problems, mental retardation and behavior disorders, anemia, hypertension, kidney problems, increased antisocial behavior and reduced IQ.
“There is no known level of lead exposure that is considered safe,” states a pamphlet put out by the Oswego County Public Health Preventive Division. “Lead exposure can have serious consequences for the health of children.”
Also, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that in 2016, lead exposure accounted for 540,000 deaths and 13.9 million years of healthy life lost (disability-adjusted life years) worldwide due to long-term effects on health.
And, there is no way to reverse damage done due to lead poisoning or exposure.
The county’s Director of Public Health Jiancheng Huang said while the state changed the testing levels in the law, it has not been forthcoming with additional money to help counties pay for additional testing and services to be provided.
“They have told us ‘don’t expect money for the lead program, run your own program,’” he told legislators at the Health Committee meeting.
“They put $50 million into the (state) fair, but a program that affects the whole state and they keep money to pay for their part of it,” said legislator and health committee Chair James Karasek, R-Granby.
Ways people are exposed to lead
Soil contaminated with lead or food grown in that soil
Drinking water delivered through lead pipes or pipes joined with lead solder
Paint that was manufactured before 1978. Many older homes may still have old paint in them and when it chips, young children can pick it up and put it in their mouths. Also the paint can turn to dust and be inhaled by children and adults.
Ammunition
Paint on some imported toys
Some jewelry, solder, stained glass, ceramic glazes and lead crystal glassware
Some spices, cosmetics and traditional medicines
