Teacher speaks out on DSS, CPS, and NY State at May 12 meeting of County Legislature

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Department of Social Services (DSS) problems are monumental and seem exposed only in the shock of some horrible tragedy. It cannot retain employees. Eight more have left Child Protective Services in the past month. Pay is lower than it is in other counties, while the workload is greater, much greater. It struggles to meet state requirements that very well may themselves need a complete overhaul. Meanwhile, its department head remains silent as the Sphinx.
The county legislature claims it will provide more money, and yet, where is it? Instead of pay raises, the legislature, at its May 12 meeting, raised caseworkers’ hours from 35 a week to 40. This is not a pay raise. In fact, it will probably save the department money as those extra five hours will not be considered overtime.
It would not be fair here to recite the few horror stories that have been alluded to regarding Child Protective Services in a number of public comments presented before the legislature. As bad as they may seem, any story on them deserves serious investigation to retain objectivity, and the legal barriers to that are daunting, favoring and reinforcing the secretive nature of the department. Furthermore, there are thousands of these cases, and certainly most are not horror stories, and many are justified.
But, one man stood up and spoke before the legislature May 12, and his was not so much a personal, totally subjective story of DSS and CPS, but rather a voice calling out what he’s seen as a teacher on the front lines of the horrific problem of child abuse and neglect this county faces, a problem that isn’t going away and that is hardly getting better in the dark disfunction of the Department of Social Services.
His name is Bill Cahill. He did not speak as a teacher and certainly not as a representative of the school where he teaches, but as a concerned citizen and taxpayer, extremely concerned with what he’s seen. This is what he said:
“There is not one or several facets of DSS/CPS that are broken, the entire system from top to bottom in Oswego County is broken.
“Unless you work in the system, health care, law enforcement or education, most people have no idea how big this problem is.
“There are so many children at risk in Oswego County, it is a miracle that there is not at least one fatality every month (this is not hyperbole).
“The entire system needs to be completely overhauled, minor tweaks that make a nice headline when there is a fatality have not made meaningful changes for our neediest children.
“In no particular order, here are some of the issues/problems that need to be addressed:
“Poverty. The poverty rate in Oswego County is horrifically unacceptable and has been for many years. The bigger problem is that state and county governments are just managing poverty, no one is thinking creatively about how to solve the problem of poverty. Instead of trying to reduce poverty, it’s managed like a business, and the bureaucracy grows, and many jobs are created. Poverty has become a lifestyle for some and an employment opportunity for the government rather than being viewed as a crisis that must be solved. As a wise coach once said, ‘If you want the same result, keep doing the same things, if you want different results you need to do something different.’
“New York state’s legal definition of what a safe dwelling is. This must be changed for any real reform to take place. Sleeping under a coffee table with a towel over you is not a safe living condition. Sleeping behind a couch so you are not jumped on by the other 10 kids in a dwelling is not ok. Feces on the floor where toddlers live being unacceptable, but is acceptable if there are teens in the house who know enough to step over the feces, is not humane, it defies common sense. Leaving a child in a home with multiple and documented cases of child abuse is not a good idea under the lowest bar of common sense. Bottom line, the NYS minimal standard of care needs to change.
“Laws II: Go talk to some Charge Nurses at local hospitals and they’ll tell you how it’s legal for parents and guardians to drop a child off at the ER for whatever reason (they just need a break, drug binges, go to the casino for the weekend) knowing the ER has to take them in and give them a bed and food. Then they pick them up days later when it’s convenient for them to be parents again. Totally legal in New York state. I have personally been in the Oswego ER on an evening when there were four such children in there. There are also many other problems with the current system that these front line workers could illuminate and speak to.
“Funding: On 3/25/22, the Chairman of the Oswego County Legislature stated on Channel 9 News: ‘It’s not about funding, if they needed more money we’d give them more money’… Quite unbelievable, as a major part of this problem is funding. DSS and CPS have been massively underfunded by governor’s budgets for decades. Caseworkers need better pay (Onondaga County caseworkers make more a year than Oswego County caseworkers) better benefits, smaller caseloads, more case workers, and better access to mental healthcare for themselves, vacation time and a four-day work week. The ridiculous amount of caseloads a caseworker is buried under results in neglect, cutting corners, and investigations of children in real danger being labeled unfounded because they just can’t handle any more cases.
“Children in imminent danger that should be removed from a home are not because there is nowhere to send them. All of the available beds in the state are or might be full. We need more facilities and beds close to high poverty areas in the state. Funding, funding, funding.
“Funding II: As previously mentioned, when a child is removed from an unsafe home, there are not enough local beds in facilities for them. A child in Fulton can be removed from a home and be placed in a bed as far away as Binghamton or Long Island. In some cases under McKinny-Vento Laws, relocated children may have to get up as early as 4 a.m. to be bussed back to the community and school they were removed from and then bussed back to the facility, arriving maybe as late as 6 p.m. It might be better than the environment a child was removed from, but it certainly isn’t good for the child’s social and emotional well being. Again, where is the common sense?
“Communication: Caseworkers and teachers do not share knowledge about children’s environments. Teachers have always been told this is to protect us from potentially having to go to court. Teachers don’t want to be protected, we want to help protect our students. The caseworker has knowledge the teacher needs, and the teacher has knowledge the case worker needs. Not working together and sharing information creates missing pieces of the puzzles that need to be put together in order to do what’s in the best interest of the child.
“Caseworker Working Conditions: Why are investigations supposed to be swift and completed in 60 days? Why is it a problem to take more time to be sure things are completed? Perhaps it’s because caseworkers are supposed to have 8-12 caseloads but many of them have close to 30 cases to manage.
“Also there is an issue when duplicate and subsequent reports are called in and given to the same caseworker. Although the allegations may be duplicate they should be fully addressed again and again in case something has changed even in a short time frame. Sometimes a subsequent report with similar or different allegations is missed because the caseworker feels they have already addressed it when again something may have changed or become worse.
“Conclusions: There needs to be a state or county-wide fact finding commission. Members of this commission need to go out and talk with:
“Head nurses at hospitals, school nurses, school teachers, law enforcement, current and former DSS/CPS workers, school counselors, pediatricians, and school administrators. Once needs and problems are identified, a new streamlined process must be implemented that is based on efficiency, human decency and common sense. When a new definition of a safe dwelling is defined, there then needs to be a calculation of how many beds could potentially be needed and how many people needed to staff those facilities. After all of that, the governor and legislature can have an informed discussion on what adequate funding would look like for counties.
“COVID funding, which is seemingly unlimited, and resources were mobilized in a matter of months. The children at risk in the county deserve the same level of urgency and attention.”
And lastly, to emphasize Cahill’s main point and possibly most important observation, having seen hundreds of these cases, he said something no one else is saying, something that needs to be said:
“What’s the solution to solving the problem, to at least get the numbers to go the other way?” he asked the legislators. “The biggest problem that we face, it’s not at local DSS, it’s the state of New York. It’s their definition of what a safe dwelling is. That is the single biggest problem facing these kids in Oswego County. You can have no reform that’s meaningful whatsoever if that definition doesn’t get changed. The bottom line is the New York state minimal standard of care needs to change.”
Democratic State Senator John Mannion, presently representing parts of Syracuse and surrounding areas, will be running to represent the newly-drawn and finalized 50th senatorial district that will now include the southern portions of Oswego County along with the cities of Fulton and Oswego. He is chairman of the Senate Disabilities Committee and is one of seven members of the Senate Children & Families Committee. I spoke with him recently about issues surrounding Oswego County’s DSS, Child Protective Services, and Bill Cahill’s observations on the state’s role in protecting vulnerable children. Here’s what he said:
“I’m well-familiar with the Jordan Brooks case, and there are two pieces of legislation that I’m hopeful we can come to an agreement with both houses to make sure they become law. One has to do with a maximum caseload for case workers, and another is to make sure there is training for CPS case workers related to individuals with disabilities.
“I hear you on safe dwelling. I have to do a deeper dive into that definition. The story is absolutely tragic. It’s more complex than what people might read in a headline.
“I know that many counties are not properly funding these services, and therefore, they cannot pay their staff, and staff leave. It’s challenging work. It’s not easy work.
“Not always do you need one government entity to push another one, but I feel very strongly about trying to do that with Children and Family Services. This is why I made these bills a priority. Certainly the safe dwelling situation is something my team and I are going to look at right away. We need to make sure that the regulation is being enforced, and if the regulation is not strong enough, that we need to look at making a change. There’s a lot to that committee. It does deal with foster care and CPS, and it’s really an important committee. I come to it with a disabilities and an education perspective, and I’m glad I’m on it.
“The tragedy that occurred (Jordan Brooks) is what I’m sure many were warning about, that this is a worst-case scenario. It’s beyond just something slipping through the cracks if we do not properly fund the services that are provided by the county. And it’s not specific to Oswego County. A lot of counties do that kind of thing, and I know, in the county where I live, there’s multiple vacancies in many departments.
“After the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds came in and the support for municipalities at the beginning of 2022, those federal dollars saved these towns and villages and cities. And the expectation would be that we can rebuild some of these departments and fill vacancies. And unfortunately, I think there are places where that is not happening.
“Budgets,” Mannion continued, “are about prioritizing. It was clear from the multiple stories that came out of the Jordan Brooks tragedy that this was not a priority. And we’ve got to fix it.”
He said that last year, “the state had record funding for Children and Family Services and for Education” due to “federal dollars that came in as a match to support the budget.” As a result, Mannion said, some may look at the present budget and say we have a decrease in funding. “But actually we don’t,” Mannion said. “It’s an increase. It was just supplemented with federal dollars last year.
“But counties make their decisions,” he concluded, “and we will do what we can in encouraging them to make sure they fill the vacancies and they have reasonable caseloads so they can attract good people to the job and keep them.”
