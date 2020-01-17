OSWEGO — Chelsea Storms was nearly in tears as the goalie prepared for a shootout during the 10-and-under championship game of the Mary Gosek Girl Power Hockey Tournament in 2018, but after conferring with teammates, the nerves subsided and she made a pivotal save to help the Oswego Minor Hockey Association win its host tournament in dramatic fashion.
That unforgettable moment, which ended with coach Kevin Pratt storming the ice to lift his 10-year-old goalie in the air in the midst of a festive celebration, was one of many that the annual OMHA outing has provided for aspiring girls hockey players from the area and throughout the region since its inception.
The ninth annual Mary Gosek Girl Power Hockey Tournament is scheduled to begin today and will finish on Sunday, with a record 37 teams across five separate divisions competing at three different Oswego skating rinks. The event will kick off with a ceremonial puck drop at 3 p.m. today at Anthony Crisafulli Rink.
The tournament was initiated in 2012 soon after Tom Roman helped launch the OMHA girls program and was renamed in tribute of Mary Gosek for the 2018 edition. Gosek, the wife of longtime Oswego State men’s hockey coach, Ed Gosek, and a dedicated supporter of the OMHA girls program died from ovarian cancer in 2017.
“We do this tournament in honor of Mary Gosek who is a big influence in our girl power,” said Tatum Winchek, a right wing on the Oswego 14U team who is set to play in the tournament for the fourth straight year. “She inspires lots of girls to be strong and fight for everything that they can and we really like that we can carry her name in our honor. … We really love it because that also puts something special in our hearts that we can work for in the tournament.”
The event will feature teams across five age groups – 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U – playing games at Anthony Crisafulli Rink, the Marano Campus Center Arena at SUNY Oswego, and the James Cullinan Skating Rink.
Teams will travel from various locations around the state along with Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Cornwall, Ontario in Canada.
The initial tournament started with four teams in the 10U bracket — Oswego, Rochester, Syracuse and Ithaca — and has continuously expanded. Last year’s outing consisted of 28 teams, which represents the event’s previous high. The tournament growth has correlated with that of the OMHA girls program, which is utilized by more than 50 area players across five age levels this season, compared to the lone 10U team with about 10 players at the start of the decade.
Susan DiBlasi, one of the parent volunteers who helps with various tasks, said that she has noticed hats and T-shirts from the tournament at other club sporting events around the state for hockey or lacrosse.
“It’s taken a pretty strong trajectory over the nine years that we’ve been doing this in Oswego,” said Roman, who serves as tournament coordinator and has led the organizational charge along with Darci Michalski.
This year’s outing will also feature a dozen teams in the 8U bracket, which is the most in the tournament’s nine-year history.
“That’s great because that shows they’re trying it and getting out to play hockey, and at that age if they enjoy it and they love it, they’ll keep coming back and that’s good to see,” said Pratt, who coaches the OMHA girls 12U and 14U teams.
The tournament’s maturation is one that many who were close to Mary Gosek believe would make her proud.
Susan DiBlasi, Mary Gosek’s sister, has taken a role in ensuring Gosek’s legacy lives on through the tournament while Susan’s daughter, Alaina DiBlasi, will play for the 12U team this weekend.
DiBlasi said that Gosek was a strong proponent for the OMHA girls program, among the many causes she spoke up for in the community, and loved to witness triumphant moments for young girls such as the OMHA 10U shootout victory two years ago.
The color teal, which is used to represent awareness of ovarian cancer, has been implemented into the rink decorations and tournament posters, and one OMHA team customized jerseys for the event that featured teal ribbons and the initials ‘MG,’ scattered throughout.
DiBlasi said that there will be a table set up at the rinks to represent “Peaceful Remedies,” a nonprofit organization in Oswego that Mary Gosek initiated in 2015 to improve the healing experience for those impacted by life-altering illnesses.
“She was always a huge advocate for girls in leadership roles and taking charge, so we as a family felt really honored and blessed when they named it the Mary Gosek Girl Power Tournament,” Susan DiBlasi said. “She always felt like (OMHA) was part of her past that she wanted to see it grow and prosper, and when (Roman) created our girls program, she was immediately on board to make sure they had the summer camps and clinics and skating opportunities, just to continue to grow the sport and grow the numbers for girls.”
The tournament also delivers a chance for each OMHA team to strengthen their connection. Teams often gather multiple times in the weeks leading up to help create posters and enjoy a team dinner.
“The team is super excited because we get to not only compete and have a lot of fun doing that, but we also have a lot of in between things that can be fun, when we’re in the locker room or before and after games,” said Storms, who keyed the memorable shootout victory in 2018 and is now goalie for the OMHA 14U team.
Addi Stepien, a defender on the OMHA 14U team, added: “We get excited every year because it’s our biggest tournament and we do a lot to prepare for it.”
For a full tournament schedule of OMHA teams this weekend, visit nny360.com.
