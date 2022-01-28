FULTON - The Fulton Amateur Radio Club will host a technician licensing class from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, and runs through Tuesday, May 10, with the test being Tuesday, May 17 (weather dependent).
The class will be held at the Oswego County office building, across from MIMI’S restaurant in Fulton. The main entrance is in the center, of the back side of the building. Go straight in to the elevator, go down to the basement, and turn left. The class room will be straight ahead.
No Morse code required for any license level.
They will use the ARRL Ham Radio License Manual for Technicians (red cover). Be sure it is the “Fourth Edition”, for use July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2022. This information will be on the front cover.
Participants will be required to obtain the manual on their own, as none will be available at the class.
For more information, contact Rick Boutell at 315-963-3814.
