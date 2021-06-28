On June 27, 2021, at 5:09 pm, State Police were dispatched to a reported possible drowning at the Salmon River Reservoir located off County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield, Oswego County.
The investigation has determined that 19-year-old Dylan J. Dunn, from North Syracuse, NY was at the reservoir with his family. At approximately 4:00 pm, Dylan and a family member were swimming with a large piece of driftwood. They swam across the reservoir to the south shore, where they got out of the water and walked the shoreline on foot. The victim and the 12-year-old family member found a spot where they felt it was close enough to swim across. They got about halfway across, and the victim started to go underwater and was yelling for help. The family member attempted to help him but was unable to. The 12-year-old then swam the rest of the way and exited the water to call for help.
Dylan’s body was located by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Dive team about 80 feet from the shore. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
State Police were assisted at the scene by the Owego County Sheriff’s Office, Redfield Fire Department, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office AIR 1 helicopter, and Northern Oswego County Ambulance (NOCA).
The investigation is continuing.
