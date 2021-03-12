Teen exposes himself in Central Square middle school Zoom-bomb

CENTRAL SQUARE – Life can certainly have its surprises, and now, virtual life can have them too. In fact, it can often surprise us in ways rarely seen in person. Take indecent exposure, for example. Rarely, if ever, seen in an actual classroom, yet becoming a “thing” lately, nationwide, as outsiders break into virtual Zoom classrooms for something other than education.
A Central Square middle school virtual class experienced it Feb. 25. According to Superintendent Tom Colabufo, an out-of-state teen, given the password for entrance by a Central Square student, broke into a Zoom classroom just before class began and exposed himself to the few early students present until it was quickly shut down by the classroom teacher.
The police were called and letters were sent to parents.
The school does have software that records its Zoom meetings, “but the class hadn’t started yet,” Colabufo said. “So, there is no recording of the incident.”
An investigation is underway by the village of Central Square police, who, according to Colabufo, “have extensive background with cyberbullying and hacking, knew exactly what to do, determined where this was coming from, and quickly got in contact with the police authorities in that state.”
This sort of thing has happened nationwide so often over the past year it has a name of its own: Zoom-bombing, and it can happen to any kind of Zoom meeting, not just one in a virtual classroom.
As Central Square’s experience was in a virtual classroom though, it’s not surprising that Colabufo saw even this as a teachable moment.
“We used this as an opportunity, an unfortunate opportunity, but an opportunity none the less,” Colabufo said. “In a letter, we said to the parents, ‘Please, talk to your children about their digital footprint. Talk to your children about if they were to do something like this, that is an unlawful offense, a criminal offense, and based on your age, you can go to jail. It’s indecent exposure.’
“Unfortunately, there are kids across our country, I’m sure the world,” Colabufo continued, “that were born into this digital age, and they have no idea, with the pictures that they send to friends, or things like that, that all of that stuff unfortunately will stay with them when they apply to colleges, and when they try to go into the military, or if they go for a job interview. There are companies that actually have software that, you put the person’s name in, and it literally goes through Facebook, it goes through SnapChat, it goes through everything, and it gives them a score based on their level of appropriateness. It goes through all their pictures. So, we used this as an opportunity to say to our students, ‘Luckily, in our district, we have not had these incidences pop up. But just so you all know, everybody needs to learn from this.’
“I don’t think that a 13 or 14-year-old really understands the magnitude of their decisions until they do something that is incredibly stupid that will stay with them forever,” Colabufo said. “I don’t think people realize that just because you haven’t left your house, it’s a crime. It absolutely is a crime. Whether that is cyberbullying or what not, it’s still just as bad as if you were actually on that playground bullying somebody. Now you can do it from your room. Or, if there’s a pedophile who is stalking people on playgrounds, it’s no different than a pedophile stalking kids in these chat rooms where these kids don’t know who they’re talking to.
“It’s a crazy digital world that we live in with the internet. It’s been around for a long time now, but unfortunately, the young kids sometimes do not really understand the danger that’s out there with people stalking people on the internet. They just think it can never happen to them. Or, if they do something, trying to be funny, they don’t understand (how serious this is.) We do a really good job. Before COVID, we brought in guest speakers, we brought in police officers, we brought in judges, who tell the students, this is serious. Unless they keep hearing that on a regular basis, about the things that they shouldn’t be doing, they kind of become complacent, and they think if they’re doing it in their house, then it’s not as bad as if they were to do that in a classroom. But they need to understand that what they’re doing in Zoom has the same repercussions as if they were doing it in a classroom.”
Regarding their recent Zoom-bomber, Colabufo said the district, given the opportunity, “will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, absolutely.”
However, he added, “somebody that does something like that, I don’t want them to not receive the mental health help that they need, and then, have that kid become an adult and think that that’s appropriate.”
Furthermore, Colabufo said, “there will be disciplinary action for the student that shared the password. When all of this investigation is fully completed, and we are able to determine who, in fact, shared that password, which we will be able to find out, then, our own student will be disciplined for sharing information such as that. But that student was not the student that took part in that egregious behavior.”
The day after the initial Zoom-bomb, the school was Zoom-bombed again, twice, again from out of state. Those times there was no indecent exposure.
“We’re trying to see if it was the same person,” Colabufo said.
Since that time, there have been no further incidents, possibly due to the school’s newly-instituted security enhancements.
“We have already rectified the situation,” Colabufo said. “I don’t want to say what we did, because I don’t want to give anybody the opportunity to then figure out how they can hack around that. But we put something into place that several other school districts have put into place when they had similar things, because unfortunately, this was a common thing. We have heard of this happening in other school districts where it was happening a lot. Then school districts got very creative, having almost two-step authentication to make sure that something like this can’t happen. So, there are things that can be put in place, and though it’s more work for the student to join the Zoom meeting, we are looking at whatever we can do to make sure it could absolutely never happen again.”
And Colabufo is confident it won’t happen again. This recent Zoom-bomb, he said, will be the last “based on the level of protection we’ve put in place. Even if somebody were to share a password, it’s not going to be possible (to break in) based on how we now have it set. So, it can’t happen here.”
