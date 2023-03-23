Text message surveys coming to Oswego Police Department

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced that city of Oswego residents will soon have access to a new community engagement and feedback tools through the PowerEngage solution after an interaction with the Oswego City Police Department. This new service uses text messaging to contact some 911 callers and others that have recently reported or been involved in non-life-threatening incidents.

These text messages are after the incident and will ask citizens to take a quick survey about their experience with the police department. It will also allow citizens to provide their own comments, feedback, and words of gratitude after receiving public safety service. With PowerEngage, text message surveys are sent to those whose number is recorded as part of a call for service or even an officer’s report. But citizens can take a text message survey and provide feedback even if they did not receive a text message. The city will soon announce a number dedicated to this and QR codes will be made available to scan to start that conversation.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.