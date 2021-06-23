‘TextMyGov’ messaging system available for city of Oswego residents

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Wednesday that a communication system is now available to city residents to assist with gathering information from city government, submitting complaints, and providing easy access to city documents, licensing, permits and other information.
TextMyGov is a smartphone-based messaging system developed to open lines of communication between government agencies and citizens. Using the text messaging system on any smartphone, citizens can ask questions, file complaints (tall grass, garbage, junk cars, potholes, etc.) or seek information (festivals, hours of operation, licensing, permitting, etc.) and receive an immediate response in the form of links to documents, contact information or confirmation of submitted complaints.
The messaging system is free to city residents and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The phone number residents should text is 1-315-602-2900. Residents can use key words to gather more information on their inquiry or simply submit a complaint and work order request that’ll automatically be directed to the proper city department.
“TextMyGov is an easy, instant method for city residents to get information or see a response from city government with little effort at no cost,” said Mayor Barlow. “Since day one, my administration has been focused on delivering quality service to city residents easily and quickly, so I encourage city residents to use the number provided to communicate with city government to receive information and have an issue addressed as quickly as possible,” Barlow said.
Oswego City Clerk, Mark Tesoriero said, “TextMyGov certainly opens a new line of communication for Oswego citizens to interact with city government and receive city resources 24/7 right from their phone. I’m happy to work with Mayor Barlow to bring city government into the 21st Century and update our methods of communication to better serve our constituents.”
The TextMyGov messaging system was approved by the Oswego Common Council earlier this year and costs the city about $5,000 a year.
