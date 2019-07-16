BALDWINSVILLE - Baldwinsville American Legion Post 113 at 8529 Smokey Hollow Road, Baldwinsville, will hold its 28th Airgun Show and Shoot on Friday, July 26 and 27. The purpose of the show is to raise funds for Junior American Legion Air Rifle Teams at the post. The program is open to all youths from ages eight to high school senior to learn safety and competition in 5 and 10 meter air rifle competitions. The program is free.
Show hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, July 26 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Admission is $5. Come buy, sell, trade or find anything needed in air gunning. Call 315-695-7133 ifor any further information.
Other American Legions teams in the region are Mexico JROTC Program, Camden American Legion Post 66, Central Square American Legion Post 915, Alexander Bay American Legion Post and Baldwinsville American Legion Post 113.
For more information on the American Legion Junior Shooting Sports Program contact one of the American Legion Post listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.