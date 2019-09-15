64th Annual NYS Elks Association Junior Golf Championship
The 64th Annual New York State Elks Association Junior Golf Tournament was held on Aug. 5 at the Stone Creek Golf Course in Oswego. This event was hosted by Oswego Elks Lodge -271. Pictured with all the junior golfers from left are: Past State President Tim Kelly and State Vice President Robert Culican. On the right side of the junior golfers is the State Youth Chairman Dave Gload. Absent from the photo is New York trustee and chairman for the event Bill Chorley.

