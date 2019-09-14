36th Central Square Community Christmas Cantata

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Community Church is looking for people aged middle school or older to join this year’s Community Christmas Cantata. Rehearsals are being held on Monday nights from 6-8 p.m. beginning, Monday, Oct. 7. They will be held at the Central Square Community Church located on Route 11 right next door to the Buttercup Cheese Store.
This year’s performance is titled “A World of Christmas” by Joseph Martin. As the title implies, the cantata will celebrate Christmas internationally.
Two performances will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 14.
For more information, contact director Nancy Pooley at 315-430-2716.
