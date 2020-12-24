OSWEGO COUNTY – A surprising 3% tax reduction, a $5 million reduction in expenditures, a pay raise for legislators and department heads, and protection for senior citizen services despite a 20% cut in funding for them from the state, meanwhile utilizing no fund balance reserves, highlight the 2021 Oswego County budget formally passed Dec. 10.
In a year of financial upheaval unlike any seen in generations, the county took early steps to protect what it had and reduce what it could. Department heads were tasked with cutting non-essential expenses in every way possible while retaining as many positions as possible. Each department was required to work with counterparts in the state government to assess how much of a reduction in state funding they might receive this year as a result of the state’s $15 billion deficit and to budget accordingly. This year’s county budget is therefore a conservative, worst-case-scenario budget. Things could turn out better, but no one is counting on that. All are really waiting on the federal government at this point. Their aid to the states will be the deciding factor.
County sales tax revenues remained relatively stable despite a hard-hit local economy. Revisions to the county’s health insurance saved $1 million, and having paid off a $25 million bond last year meant no payment due this year, a considerable savings. As it did last year, the legislature was able to tap into a self-insurance reserve fund that was felt to be funded beyond what would ever be needed.
All in all, the 2021 county budget will please many, but has left some deeply concerned. Legislator Thomas Drumm is the Democratic Minority Leader of the legislature. While he praised much of the budget, he and fellow Democrat Marie Schadt did not vote for it.
“I think there were steps to this budget process where we could have taken things a step further,” Drumm said. “I voted to remove pay raises for legislators this time around. It’s a small amount of money, but with the whole county and everybody having to sacrifice, it just wasn’t a year to take a pay raise, and I did similarly with department heads. There are a lot of department heads in this county that deserved a pay raise this year, so, I don’t want that to be not known. Certainly, our Director of Health, our County Attorney, our County Administrator, our Department of Social Services, those folks do deserve a raise, but at the same time, they’re also leaders in their department, and when you’re the leader of the department, you’re the one, in my opinion, who’s supposed to just hold the line for the time being. One thing the pandemic’s taught me is to be overly cautious. I certainly don’t think we’re out of the woods yet, so, aspects like that in the budget, I didn’t agree with, and it eventually led to us (the Democrats) not voting for the budget. This is not political grandstanding. I’m not trying to score political points by trying to cut my own raise and making them vote against something like this. For me, I got into this business to trust my gut, and sitting their looking at a raise for legislators in the middle of a global pandemic just didn’t sit right with me. So, that’s why I voted against it.”
Drumm offered up a counter-resolution to the 1.5%, $70,000 total pay raise for department heads. He suggested taking money from other, in his opinion, less-valuable accounts and divert it to pay for those raises. That resolution was voted down.
“There are cornerstones of the budget that we got right this time around,” Drumm said. “The hiring freezes, the purchasing freezes, not utilizing fund balance at all, some of those kind of cornerstones of the budget, I think we did a pretty good job of. It’s some of the other stuff from a principled standpoint that I couldn’t get on board with. I’d say the cornerstones of the budget are pretty sound.”
One of those cornerstones, as far as Drumm is concerned, is funding senior citizen services. Last year, retiring Democratic Legislator Frank Castiglia rose during the vote on the budget to take up the cause of seniors, urging his fellow legislators to provide more funds for rural transportation that would enable more seniors to get to the county’s senior centers for meals and socialization. That motion was voted down. Nevertheless, according to Drumm, with the advent of COVID, the county did rise to the occasion and saw to it that meals were delivered to any seniors who needed them.
“We’ve obviously seen a massive, massive uptick in those meals,” Drumm said, “with everything going on. We allocated money for that to make sure for folks, if they need a meal, they can get a meal, and that we can properly fund the Office for the Aging to be able to deliver those meals. We made it a big point in the Human Services Committee to make sure that happened. We have to make sure that our Office for the Aging, in a time when our seniors are most vulnerable, is properly funded and running at 100% efficiency. That was one of the parts of the budget I was happy with, and I think that we’re doing a pretty good job with.
“In looking at the year as a whole, certainly looking at surrounding counties,” Drumm continued, “I think things could have been certainly a heck of a lot worse from a financial standpoint. I am happy with some of the cornerstones of the budget that we worked together on. That part I can live with, the other part, I just couldn’t see myself voting for.”
Democratic Legislator Marie Schadt called the budget hallow. She said, “like the chocolate Easter bunnies you get, you push on them, they fall in. They used an increase of the county’s assessed value to lower the generic tax rate. They gave increases to department heads and legislators during the most trying time in our country. These people are lucky that they’re still employed. I’m not saying that they didn’t do a good job. I’m saying that they’re earning great wages with ultra-platinum benefits, which is the most expensive that money can buy, and it’s a miracle in itself that we have everybody employed that we have employed. They also fund positions in the budget all the time that are not mandated. We never work with a true budget. We never work with a number that we don’t do interdepartmental transfers or fund balance. It’s like using your savings to balance your checking account. Eventually, that’s going to be very ugly, and I think that’s coming sooner than later. Right now, I really feel this county could do with half the amount of legislators. The county needs to skinny up. We are entering deep, dark water, and nobody’s preparing for it. This is told to me, ‘Oddly enough, we’re doing good.’ I say, ‘You know what? Oswego’s always kind of been the opposite of the rest of the country. If everybody’s doing great, we’re doing bad. If everybody’s doing bad, we’re doing great.’ But it changes quickly. It’s like dropping a pebble in a pond. The ripple’s going to hit us, don’t worry. All we’ve done in the area is make low-income housing. Build it and they will come. That’s all we’re doing. Just masses of low-income housing. It leaves a bad taste in my mouth. I’m embarrassed. I’m sad. If this is the best we can do, it’s terrible.”
While the budget calls for a 3% property tax cut, Schadt predicts many will actually see their property taxes rise.
“Increasing your property value is another way of increasing your taxes under the radar,” she said. “Half the city was increased. Tons of properties throughout the county increased. So, by increasing them, you’re taking in more revenue, and that way, it looks like we didn’t raise the taxes when in fact, in general, people are paying more in property taxes. Half of the small businesses you’re looking at are going to fail. They’re predicting 50%. That is your largest employer in the country, small business. So, instead of preparing for next year at this time, I guess we just wait for the bottom to fall out. It’s a wait and see kind of thing. I find it selfish. I find it blind. I think it’s just crazy and self-serving. I’m so sad that this is the best we can do.”
“The Department of Social Services. I don’t see them coming up with anything,” Schadt said. “We’ve had all kinds of studies. We’ve done every study known to man. We’ve listened to all the outcomes, and yet, there is not a robust back-to-work training program in the area. There used to be a thing called Manpower, and it worked. People need to learn to landscape. People need to learn to be CNAs. They’re begging for them at nursing homes, and they’re paying premiums now. People need to learn to read and write. Make that mandatory. People need to learn any type of position at all that can make them productive members of society. If they’re on assistance more than two years and they’re young and they’re not in a wheelchair, I’d say they’ve all got to harness up, pull the cart. Manpower used to be a pretty successful thing. We’ve got to be training people. People have got to be helped with applications. People can learn how to stock shelves in grocery stores, lumber yards, I mean there’s all kinds of positions that I’ve talked to that people can’t get filled. And yet, our expenditures at DSS get bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger. It’s become big business. When it was originally started, it was for emergencies only. Now, it’s a way of life. But the taxpayer can’t afford to pay that much longer, and we need to get a firm grip on it.”
Schadt is a strong advocate for the elderly. “I do think we need to help the elderly who worked their entire lives and now need peace of mind,” Schadt said. “But we’re not putting up senior housing. We’re putting up low-income, Section 8 housing. ‘Mixed-use’ they’re calling it. But, do you really think you’re going to mix this group?”
Republican Majority Leader, Legislator Terry Wilbur stressed the budget’s strong points. He agrees that the passage early on of a hiring and purchasing freeze was instrumental to enabling a budget that reduced taxes despite large COVID expenditures and said the county intends to keep the hiring and purchasing freezes in place.
“That saved us a large sum of money,” he said.
This year’s budget is smaller than last year’s, Wilbur noted, 2021 coming in at $212 million, while the 2020 budget totaled $217 million, a reflection of this year’s reduced revenues. Last year, according to Wilbur, revenues came in at $177 million. This year they totaled $169 million.
Despite working with less income, the legislature passed a budget that did not rely on use of the fund balance for the second year in a row, Wilbur noted.
And the county is worth more. Full valuation is up. According to Wilbur, it rose from $5.9 billion last year to $6.07 billion this year, an increase of $170 million.
The county stepped up to protect seniors this year from the state’s financial troubles. Wilbur said the state cut funding to the Office for the Aging this year by 20%, “but that is being made up in our budget, because services for our seniors are definitely very important to us,” he said. Comparing 2020 to 2021, Wilbur said the Office for the Aging’s net county cost was $968,662 last year versus $1,004,391 this year.
Sales tax revenue was the pleasant, somewhat unexpected, figure in this year’s budget, though those numbers won’t be finalized until February. “But right now,” Wilbur said, “we’re holding our own. We are pretty much even to where we were last year at this time. One thing that I think really saved us with the sales tax,” he said, “was that we were able to garner sales tax on the internet-based purchases.” Nevertheless, Wilbur urged people to buy locally. Those businesses, he said, “are the backbone, and we can’t afford to lose any of our small businesses this year in this county.”
Republican Legislator David Holst, who represents portions of Amboy, Hastings, Parish, Williamstown, and West Monroe and is a member of the Finance & Personnel Committee, basically supported the 2021 county budget but did offer an interesting insight into his thinking on the most contentious part of that legislation. If it weren’t for the fact taxes were decreased, he said, if taxes had gone up, he would have voted against raising his and his fellow legislators’ pay.
Those taxes were decreased from $7.69 to $7.48 per $1,000 of assessed property value. In other words, on a $100,000 house, the homeowner will save $21 on their 2021 property tax bill.
