The Arc of Oswego County awarded $18,000 in grants from NYSARC Trust Services

FULTON - The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based not-for-profit organization supporting people with disabilities, has been awarded $18,000 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services to support their recreation program.
NYSARC Trust Services administers supplemental needs trusts (SNT) and pooled trusts that can make dramatic improvements to the lives of people with disabilities by enabling individuals to maintain eligibility for Medicaid and other means-tested government benefit programs. For 2021, NYSARC Trust Services fulfills its commitment to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities by awarding a total of $3,080,500 to The Arc New York Chapters statewide.
NYSARC Trust Services awarded The Arc of Oswego County $18,000 to support new recreational opportunities and enrich the lives of the more than 100 individuals it serves. The Arc of Oswego County has used the recreation grant funds to provide a number of opportunities for people with disabilities, such as a 4th of July holiday picnic at the beach, wrestling events, race outings, hockey trips, and many others.
“Opportunities for recreation are still different than in years past,” said Rebekkah Frisch, Marketing & Communications Associate for The Arc of Oswego County. “Funders like NYSARC Trust Services are critical in helping people with disabilities continue to participate in and build our community.”
