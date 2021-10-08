OSWEGO – A park is a beautiful thing, and so is a memorial. So what could be better than putting the two together? That was the original idea anyway, and today there are 65 benches with memorial plaques commemorating the lives of loved ones and friends on the grounds of one of the city’s most beautiful parks, Breitbeck, overlooking the lake, the harbor, and Wright’s landing. And in some eyes, it’s gotten to be a little much.
“It’s a great concept. It just got a little carried away,” Oswego Mayor William Barlow said in a recent interview.
“I put a moratorium on the benches in Breitbeck,” he said. “If you go to Brietbeck, to me, it is so excessive, and it takes a really good idea and concept and just overdoes it and makes it more tacky than anything. You can walk Breitbeck and it’s just the entire park is lined with benches. You go to any other park as beautiful and well-positioned as Breitbeck, you just don’t see the entire park lined with benches. It doesn’t make any sense. So, we basically issued a moratorium and said, ‘Enough benches for now.’
“When I’m not mayor anymore,” Barlow continued, “if they want to keep putting benches in Breitbeck, they certainly can do that, but when people call looking for a bench, we try to direct them in other areas around town. We have the two Riverwalks that are beautiful places for benches. We’ve had some people place them in Water Street Square. Wright’s Landing marina is going to be revamped, the pier’s going to be revamped. So, you have all these other areas, Lakeside Park, and our other existing parks that are equally as beautiful. If you want to remember somebody with a bench, put them there.
“I’d prefer people plant a tree in memory of somebody,” he said. “We’re happy to plant the trees. The plaque is up to the person to provide and place, but the city will plant trees just about for anybody. With the benches, the family actually purchases the bench and the plaque. So, they buy that themselves, and they ask the city for the use of the public space at the location and for the DPW to install the bench and put the concrete that the bench goes in. The city doesn’t make a dime off of the bench. We just get them directly from a supplier. I’d say they were upwards of $1,500. About four or five years ago the price of the benches really increased.
“We clean them,” Barlow continued. “A lot of time, the rain takes care of that for us, but we’ll go down and wipe them off sometimes. But it really wasn’t about the cost or the labor for anything, it’s just about aesthetically, Breitbeck Park is starting to look a bit absurd. So, we can put a pause for a few years. If people really want it in Breitbeck, they can wait a couple years and see what the next administration does, but I’d recommend people to look around town and find somewhere else. A lot of people will come to request benches, you kind of explain the situation to them, and they’re happy to look elsewhere.”
And so, the benches line the walk of Breitbeck overlooking the same, but ever-changing, view of a Great Lake and world-renowned sunsets that those whose names are on those plaques looked on for years and years ago. And it’s rather touching to read the common invitation inscribed on so many of those plaques to come and sit down and watch what they loved to watch. And maybe in that way, they’re still watching it. And we remember them.
