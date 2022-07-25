The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health earns national recognition

OSWEGO - Physicians, leaders, and clinicians gathered to recognize The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health for receiving two national awards by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health is a recipient of the Center of Distinction award and the Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Clinical Excellence Award.

The Center of Distinction award is given to centers that achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92%. In addition, The Center for Wound Healing scored in the top 10% of eligible Healogics® Wound Care Centers® on the Clinical Excellence measure, which is the Comprehensive Healing Rate weighted by wound mix. The center was awarded this prestigious honor which is named after Dr. Robert A. Warriner III, a pioneer in wound care and the former Chief Medical Officer for Healogics.

