The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health highlights the importance of seeking advanced wound care treatment

OSWEGO - The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health has announced its “Come Heal with Us” program for the millions of people battling a non-healing wound that should seek advanced treatment. Chronic wounds affect nearly seven million Americans, diminishing their quality of life and unfortunately their life expectancy. Through the 2023 Come Heal with Us program, The Center for Wound Healing will focus on educating the underserved chronic wound population about the importance of early detection and treatment of chronic wounds.
The Center for Wound Healing offers individualized care plans delivered by a multidisciplinary team of specialists, proven to increase healing rates and significantly lower the risk of amputation. They’re dedicated to delivering best-in-class patient outcomes and improved quality of life to people suffering from chronic wounds in communities through clinically led, evidence-based wound care treatments. Specialized wound care has proven to increase healing rates and significantly lower the risk of amputation. It is critical that patients understand not only disease risk factors that can lead to the development of chronic wounds, but also the urgency and importance of seeking treatment right away.
