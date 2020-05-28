OSWEGO – Two local guys were recently bit by the Hollywood bug. One of them happens to be the mayor. The other is a movie maker. What could be better? It just took a little encouragement from the governor of NY.
Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the “Wear a Mask!” campaign, asking people to submit videos to encourage, support and promote wearing a mask in public to battle COVID-19. The public would vote for their favorite and the favorite would run as a commercial.
I’m not going to say they saw this as their ticket to fame and fortune. Unfortunately for this story, they both happen to be community-minded, concerned guys who actually want to help people. So, there went that story line. You’ll have to settle for another, the story of Mayor Billy Barlow’s, Kyle Ridlon’s, and the city of Oswego’s “Wear a Mask!” video.
Kyle Ridlon has been making videos for about eight years. He’s shot a lot of beautiful weddings and made some very professional commercials. But it was comedy that got him started, making videos for fun with a co-worker while working as a bartender at Steamer’s on East First Street. They were so good and so funny, the owner started paying him to make more. And the rest is history.
The way he works “all depends on the scope of the job,” he said. “I do everything from little setups, you know, run and gun kind of shooting where it’s just myself. It’s all based on the client’s budget and what their needs are. I do have a team of five guys where we can go out and shoot if it’s a bigger project, stuff like I do with Novelis, you know, bigger jobs where I need more people. We can be flexible and work with people’s budget. This mask video, there were only two of us. It was me and the sound guy. That was a really small budget for that mask video. When the governor announced that competition, I wanted to put something together for that, but I wasn’t exactly sure what. I had a lot of other stuff on my plate, so I didn’t really know if I had the time to do it. I’ve been trying to help out as much as I can during this whole COVID-19 thing, you know, do some good things for the community. I’ve been doing a lot of stuff for local musicians, been doing a lot of streaming of them and helping them make a platform for themselves to get tips and donations. And the mayor emailed me and said we should definitely collaborate on something for this, and I was like, ‘absolutely.’ And that’s kind of how it all started.
“I’ve worked with the mayor a couple times on stuff,” Ridlon continued. “I did a video for him in the beginning of the year when he started his second term. I did a highlight video of all the accomplishments he’s made in the first term. We did a funny short film for the Good Guys Barbershop called ‘MadHair’. That was a funny little video in which the mayor played the main character in it, so I’ve worked with him a couple times. He is a big supporter of my work.
“He wanted to do something funny. He wanted to do more of a comedy but being sensitive to the situation. And we thought if we could put on something that would make people feel good about the situation, that it could cause a positive reaction from everybody. So, we were just brainstorming ideas on how to do that, and I brought up the idea of doing a funny video of all the other benefits, the funny benefits of wearing a mask. And he was like, ‘Yes!’. So, Apollo Avery has been in a couple of my videos. He’s always my go to when I need a kid. So, we contacted him, and he was all in for it, and he killed it, that video. He did a great job. I believe he is nine. Eight or nine. We shot a lip-sync video with the Oswego Police Department, and Apollo played Billy Barlow, a young Billy Barlow when they go back in time. So, we thought it would be funny to start the whole film with him sitting at Billy’s desk. I don’t know if anybody caught the reference to that, but that’s the whole meaning of that, which is pretty funny.
“This literally happened in a couple days. The mayor let me know on a Friday. We talked, and we had a shoot on Monday. So, we had the weekend to plan. So, when I have to do stuff on such short notice, I reach out to my family, my dad, my sisters, and say, ‘Hey guys, brainstorm. What are some funny benefits?’ We had a list of, I think it was 50 different funny benefits. And what we ended up picking was those three showing it all through Apollo’s eyes, the funny benefits that a kid could find out of this. And we had to think of ways we could pull it off fast. We didn’t want to use a lot of people because we wanted to be safe, and we wanted to follow the protocols of staying six feet away, so we had to be really careful about how we shot this, and we literally had to measure out distance between everybody to make sure that everybody was safe. So, we kept it as easy as we could and the safest so everybody was safe while we shot it.
“It was a two-day shoot. We shot once at City Hall in Billy’s office, and then we shot another day at Apollo’s house, the Averys’ house. That was where the other scenes were. So, when we shot each scene, we did it about 10 times. Especially working with children, you’ve got to keep doing it and doing it until you get the right shot, because their attention span, just trying to follow directions and stuff, can get a little tough. So, we shot it different angles, different perspectives, and then shot probably five to ten different takes on each scene. And then when I sit down and do all the editing, I just have a lot of different options that I can pick from. We had a week really to get this video done. Our scripting was loose, just emails to each other with ideas. A lot of Apollo’s stuff, his reactions and stuff, I had to coach him through, but a lot of that was just improv, it’s just him coming up with funny ideas and stuff to do.
“The video ended up being a minute-and-a-half. The governor’s challenge was supposed to be a 30-second commercial. But ultimately, at the end, we were just like, you know, I didn’t know how to cut that into a 30-second version. We didn’t really want to take anything out of it, so we decided not to do a 30-second version of it, and still share it anyway at a minute-and-a-half. ‘Cause we weren’t really after winning the competition. We just wanted the ideas to get out there. We wanted to get that positive message. I think it’s up to 30,000 views right now with 600 or 700 shares. So, I feel like a lot of people in Oswego saw it. For the most part, everything was such a positive reaction from people, just how funny it was and how professional it was. It made people laugh. And that’s kind of what we were going after.”
“We had a ton of fun shooting the video,” said Barlow, “and it was really easy because Apollo is such a great actor. He understood the concept, acted it out perfectly, and he even added to the script a bit with his own style. We captured our shots, fine-tuned the dialogue, and we are thrilled with how it turned out and the positive response we’ve received around the region. We really didn’t do this to enter a competition. We did it to have some fun, raise some awareness, make people smile and to promote and represent Oswego proudly, in a unique way, during a trying time. We wanted it to be light-hearted, tell a quick story, and give people a reason to smile.”
The video can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JNRT1Wr1V8
Check it out before you have to pay to see at the movies. Hollywood’s calling these guys, you know. And remember, wear a mask!
