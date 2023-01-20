OSWEGO – The numbers 9-1-1 are ingrained in our national memory for a number of reasons, and one of those is public safety and the response line that helps that happen. I spoke with Kevin Pooley, Oswego County E-9-1-1 Director recently before and after an open house the Oswego E-9-1-1 Center held on Saturday, Jan. 14. The following is from those discussions:
I’ve heard at a number of County Legislative meetings now that your department is down an entire shift’s worth of staff. Is that correct?
“That’s not correct,” Pooley replied. “That is old information from about a year ago that people didn’t fact check before they started putting it out to the public.
“We are doing open house, Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.,” he continued. “The thought process there is we want to open up our doors to let people come in because there’s a lot of people who have no idea what 9-1-1 does, our processes that we do. So, to try to demystify things a little bit, we figured we’d try and find a way to open our doors to our typical staff that’s going to be working out of our backup site, handling all the live 9-1-1 traffic and all of the dispatch information, but we’re going to have a handful of 9-1-1 staff at our primary center at the Public Safety Center that will be able to do simulations, answer questions, kind of just show people around, all of the technological things that we do, and just kind of demystify 9-1-1 a little bit.
“The whole purpose of this is try to make it as open to the public as possible. That’s why we’re moving all the live traffic. Everything’s going to be operating in a practice mode.”
Is this also for job applicants?
“It is. Honestly, that’s the main focus that we’re trying to push towards, because in the past five years or so, we’ve significantly struggled in having people take our telecommunicator exam, which is a civil service position. That makes it extremely difficult to hire. We have gotten really lucky over the past couple years. The few applicants that have applied have been really stellar and are doing an outstanding job for us. But, we haven’t been able to fill all our positions, like right now, we’re down four full-time positions and one part-time position. So, that’s a far cry from being down an entire shift, which is seven. We’ve got some retirements that are coming up in the next year-and-a-half that we know that we need to plan for. We’re also trying to bring some bring some new technology into the 9-1-1 Center with a drone first responder program that we’re going to need some additional people for. We’re doing a lot of good things. Really, there’s no easy way for us to try and get that information out to the public. We recently ramped up our social media 110%, and we’re doing a bunch of stuff on the county website now, and we want to try and get a little bit of a personal interaction by doing this open house.
“The close-out date for our exam is Friday, Jan. 20.”
Is it that the exam is so tough? Is that why you haven’t gotten enough people?
“No,” Pooley said, “I think it’s largely that people just don’t really completely understand what we do. And I that there are definitely some people out there that think that we’re still just sitting around a rotary phone, and we pick that up and answer and then push a button and talk on talk on a radio. And that’s a far cry from what we’re doing up here. That’s for sure.”
Do you think there’s any problem with the pay scale?
“Recently, the Legislature has supported a reclassification of all of our dispatch staff in this year’s budget. So, we recently got a pay increase on that.”
What’s the starting pay then?
“We’re starting off at $19.23, but that is a trainee rate, because we’re able to start our training program right at group level.”
Who is eligible to apply?
“It’s pretty much anyone with a high school diploma that shows us that they’re able to multi-task,” Pooley replied. “Obviously, they have to pass a civil service exam also. We’re looking people that can multi-task and have empathy. You need to have a lot of empathy for the callers that are calling 9-1-1, and they’re able to give good customer service. We don’t have a lot of minimum qualifications. Our training program is for somebody that really has the desire to try and help the community and is able to be an essential portion to the public safety and the life safety cycle. We can train them up to get them to be exceptional and be able to make this a lifelong career.
“The pay starts off at $19.23, but currently there’s an increase at their one-year anniversary, that they would move up a pay class to a senior telecommunicator position. And then, within that first year there’s contractual increases, so, pretty much by the time we get to the beginning of 2024, they would be making $21.60.
“It’s a pretty decent increase very quickly as they’re learning and going along.”
Do you find that there’s much burnout on this kind of job? I mean, it’s kind of heavy psychologically and emotionally. Some of the things that they must hear all the time are pretty heavy.
“Oh absolutely,” Pooley said. “Burnout can happen. We try to do the best that we can to support the staff. There are some very, very difficult calls that come through. There’s some days that are just more difficult and more grueling than others because you get one bad call after another bad call after another one right on top of each other. But the big thing is that every now and then, they get that one excellent call that something goes right like somebody may stop breathing or maybe choking, and through the pre-arrival instructions that we give over the phone, that we’re able to either keep that person in a position where they’re able to be saved once the first responders get there, or in a case where they’re choking or whatever, we’re able to help a person that has no idea what they’re doing give the Heimlich maneuver or whatever to try and clear that obstruction. We take days like that and days where we have dispatchers that have delivered lots of babies. So, those are good days too as long as everybody’s healthy. At the end of the day, everybody that works here really knows that they’re a key part to that public safety and life safety cycle, and it makes them feel good about what they’re doing, even on the tough days.”
The following is from the conversation I had with Pooley during and after the E-9-1-1 Center’s open house on Saturday, Jan. 14.
“Normally, the 9-1-1 staff would be in this room, answering the 9-1-1 calls, dispatching all the units,” Pooley began. “They do that all but one day a month. One day a month we man our backup sites, as they’re doing right now, just to test it make sure everything’s good, make sure they’re comfortable with it, because if something were to happen up here and we need to go down there in an emergency, we don’t want it to be, oh, we’ve got to dust everything off and then power everything up. It’s all pretty much all ready to go all the time.”
How does the civil service exam restrain your department’s ability to hire?
“Really the length of time in the process is the big problem with it. Last year, the exam was done Jan. 6, and we didn’t get the results from that exam until the middle of June. We started off with 17 people that had signed up for the exam, which was up from previous years, but wasn’t amazing. Ten people showed up to take the exam, and then, seven people were on the list when we got it. At that point in time we had seven positions open, and two of those people, when we contacted them to come in for interviews, said, ‘Well, it’s been so long, I accepted a position with somebody else,’ which I completely understand. I mean, it’s been six months. I get it. So, that civil service piece is difficult.”
Is that still the way it’ll be now?
“Yes. The deadline for the signup is Friday, Jan. 20. The exam is actually on Feb. 25. So, they’ll take the exam on Feb. 25, then hopefully before July, we’ll have the results from it.”
People wouldn’t even get hired until July?
“So, what we’re going to do is we are going to hire three people provisionally, is what we’re looking to do. But, again with civil service, it gets a little bit scary there, because if one of those three people, we would put them through our training, at that point in time, by June they would be out on the floor, if they don’t pass the test, unfortunately, we have to let them go then, even if they’re doing an excellent job, and they’ve gone through the training, if they don’t pass the civil service exam, there’s nothing I can do.”
Is that a hard test to pass?
“I haven’t taken it personally, but from what I understand, it’s a basic, generic civil service exam. You don’t need a lot of information for it. It’s a lot of repetition and memorizing.”
So, that’s not really the barrier. It’s not that the civil service test is so hard…
“No, it’s the process really. I sit on a couple state committees, and at the New York State Association of Counties last year, one of the conferences we went to, we spoke to people that run, the Director of Civil Service, she said they’re having a hard time hiring too. So, they’re short-staffed. That short staff is delaying everything else, which is making it more short-staffed.”
I see there’s a drone sitting on a table here. Is that just a display, or do you use that?
“We’re in the process of incorporating drones into what we’re doing. We’re actually working on a drone first responder program. I put that up here just so people could see the size of it and see what we’re looking at. We have one out in the parking lot. The plan is that the new position, that advanced telecommunicator position, that person would be sitting here. They have access to the radios, to the phone system, to the CAD system, to additional pieces of software and mapping. And then, this piece over here is going to be the video and eventually, when we get the wavers and stuff, where they actually would be flying the drone with the controls.”
They fly it from here?
“Correct.”
How long can it stay in the air?
“Right now, the ones we have, have a maximum duration of an hour, depending on what you’re doing and how far you’re going. We can only fly within line of sight of the person that’s standing on the ground at the moment, but if it’s really windy out, and it’s blowing the drone back and forth, it’ll eat up more battery as well. If it’s nighttime, you’re using a spotlight. That’ll take up more battery.”
So, if you need to be in line of sight, what if the person is out in Scriba who needs your help?
“That’s what we’re working on,” Pooley replied. “We’ve got two grants that we’re working on, one with the DOT (federal Department of Transportation) and one with FAA (Federal Aviation Administration). One will give us the ability to do beyond visual line of sight with a waver. So, we would be able to have drones that are in docking stations strategically located around the county. And we’d be able to actually launch from right here. We wouldn’t need that person standing there launching that drone. So, that’s the process we’re planning on getting into. The simulation we did a little while ago was we had a fire alarm system activation over at the DMV across the street. So, 9-1-1 call came in, call-taker took all the information and sent it over to dispatch. At that point in time, the person would be sitting here, once we get the waver, would be able to take and launch the drone. In this scenario that we did, we had the pilot out in the parking lot that launched the drone, could actually fly over to visually inspect the building, see if we don’t see any smoke coming out of it, and then he could actually switch over to thermal imaging and actually look at the heat signature of the building. So, we can actually look and say, ‘Okay, that’s what I would expect the heat signature for that building to look like,’ or, ‘No. It looks like it’s extra-hot. Just so you know, there might be a working fire in there.’ So, the fire department’s still going to respond, however, if we say, ‘We don’t see any smoke,’ and we don’t see any additional heat signature beyond what we expect, we can tell the first responders to actually reduce their response, reduce their risk while they’re responding to the incident, because it may not necessarily be anything that’s actively burning. We do it on a motor vehicle accident, or the big one is Oneida Lake. We get a phone call from the U.S. Coast Guard that they received a ‘May Day’ coming across Channel 16, which means somebody on a marine radio said, ‘May Day, May Day, May Day.’ In that case, they don’t have directionality antennas in this particular area, so they say it could be anywhere on Oneida Lake. Right now, we get a phone call like that, we contact Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida counties, and all of us send all our boats out. So, they go out and start driving around, obviously not if there’s ice on the water. The thought process is with drones, we would be able to put two drones strategically located down there and actually be able to launch them on pre-programmed flight plans and be able to sit here and actually pay attention to what they’re doing, and we could see if anybody’s actually in distress or not. We wouldn’t have to launch any of those boats until we narrowed it down to an area that we thought there was something going on.
“During structure fires, the thought process would be that we could continually be providing a video link to the incident commander. We can give them a link via email or text message, and they can actually pull up that imagery that’s coming off that drone itself. That we can do right now. We have the Sheriff’s Office, Oswego City P.D., they have drones, and they have pilots. Those agencies are already going out and doing stuff like that.”
How many drones does 9-1-1 actually have?
“Right now, we have four as we’re working through this test phase,” Pooley said. “Those are more so for the on-scene operations-type things as we work our way up. If we end up getting the grant that we’re hopeful for, we’ll have six more that will be bigger, more battery life, more duration, different type of technology for them to be able to fly farther away, will be able to provide a constant uplink of the video, and we’d have five of those that would be strategically located in two cities and probably the three villages to start off with and one extra we could use if one’s out of service. And depending on the waver, be able to fly within five to seven miles of the launch site.”
One of their present four drones is larger than the other three.
“The bigger one actually has the ability, we could remotely control that as well, to drop different types of payload,” Pooley explained. “So, for instance, we have a water-activated charge that we could drop over the top of somebody’s that’s having an overboard, or whatever the case, in one of the bodies of water, and once it hits water, the charge goes off, and it actually is an inflatable that they’d be able to hold onto. Our Sheriff’s Department and the Oswego City P.D. have that ability right now.”
What if something were to happen out around the nuke plants? Can drones fly around there?
“There is a FAA restricted zone, so they would get stopped. There’s also one around this building for the jail so people can’t fly a drone over the top of the jail. The drone is actually connected to GPS, and it knows where those restricted areas are, and they can’t get there. In the case that there was some type of nuclear release at the nuke plants, we would need to work with the rad specialists in the nuclear plants to figure out what makes the most sense, because we don’t want to disperse any more of that material than we absolutely have to, but it very well could be a very quick way to start getting some eyes ahead.”
Can they just turn of the area that prevents you from getting in there?
“I don’t think they can. I’m not 100% positive.”
So, if there were some emergency there, drones might not be able to really get…
“Right at the plant. Correct. Onsite, they have a massive camera system anyway.”
And you can get to that?
“We can’t, no.”
They can send it to you?
“We haven’t started having those discussions, but it could be a possibility. In some of the Legislative meetings, it’s been brought up about the school video. We have started talking with some of the school districts about the possibility of having a person, if there’s an incident in their school district, who would be able to gain access into their system to pull that video into that link that we’re sending to the incident commanders.”
Drone technology has evolved from almost a toy to an extremely advanced invention in a very short time. Pooley realizes that.
“It’s changing so quick,” he said. “There’s so many different things that they can do with them. There are some drones out there that have some nuclear detection devices on them, so they could use them to start figuring out a perimeter, but the state and the feds take care of that sort of thing, so it wouldn’t have to be anything we would necessarily have to worry about.”
Have people shown an interest in getting a job here?
“They have. We started seven, eight months ago with our social media push and started putting a lot of stuff on our website, the county website. Last year we had 17 applicants. This year we have 43 so far today, and we have another week to go. I expect a couple handfuls, hopefully, from this today, and I think we’ll have a lot bigger pool…”
So, it’s all been a success.
“It has been so far.”
