The Eis House to host United Way fundraiser

FULTON – Have fresh seafood, build a burger, or simply relax with a cool beverage at the Eis House on Wednesday, July 17, and know that 10% of the bill will help create a brighter future in Oswego County.
The restaurant located at 144 Academy St. in Mexico, has chosen to host a night of giving back to support the United Way of Greater Oswego County, which works to end hunger, build successful youth, and ensure wellness across the county.
“We are so thankful the Eis House has chosen to host this event,” said Lexie Wallace, United Way resource development director. “Our mission would not be possible without support from community champions in every corner of our county.”
Wallace said along with raising funds to support programs facing the pressing needs of Oswego County residents, she hopes the Eis House event will also give the public a better idea of the reach the local United Way has in the area.
“While we do support several programs housed in Oswego and Fulton, the reach of our funding and 20 partner agencies is truly countywide,” said Wallace. “We are grateful for the chance to have an event in Mexico that will help spread the word about our work and the impact of the more than 30 programs receiving United Way support in our county.”
Dining with a purpose will take place on Wednesday, July 17, during normal Eis House business hours. Patrons simply have to order from the restaurant’s extensive menu, and 10% of sales will be donated to the United Way. For more information, follow the United Way on Facebook at @OswegoUnitedWay or email rddunitedway@windstream.net.
