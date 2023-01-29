The first complete Bible in Brazilian Sign Language is now available

SYRACUSE - The translation produced by Jehovah’s Witnesses was the work of volunteers and can be accessed free by all deaf people.

A milestone for the deaf community in Brazil has been reached. Jehovah’s Witnesses announce that the first complete translation of the Bible in Brazilian Sign Language (Libras) is now available. The translation is also the first in Latin America and the third in the world to be fully completed in a sign language.

