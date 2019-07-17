The Friends of Pulaski Library annual book sale

PULASKI - The Friends of the Pulaski Public Library are once again sponsoring the library’s annual book sale from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, July 26, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. More information can be found on booksalefinder.com, the library at 315-298-2717, or email pullib@ncls.org.
The book sale containing 3,000 items with prices ranging from 25 cents to $1 is held in the Snow Memorial Building, 4917 N. Jefferson Street, Pulaski. It includes adult and children’s hardcover and softcover books, both fiction and non-fiction. There will also be games and puzzles, as well as some audio and video materials.
This is the biggest fundraiser the Friends sponsor. All proceeds from the sale benefit the library in purchasing new books and other materials for patrons. The sale also allows the Friends to sponsor a variety of programs for adults and youth. This year the Friends will also be having a 50-50 raffle during the book sale.
