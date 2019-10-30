OSWEGO - With all six players in The New McKrells capable of lead singer status the harmony vocals of this collective of like-minded musicians is stunning, the energy explosive, each song a gem. They make their appearance at the Music Hall on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. in Oswego. Show time is 7 p.m.; doors open 6:30 p.m.
The line-up can be said to be a Who’s Who of North Country Roots Music, starting with songwriter John Kribs on banjo and both electric and acoustic guitar; Orion Kribs, a world class mandolin player; Arlin Greene, a bassist; Doug Moody, a fiddler; and percussionist Brian Melick.
Behind all of this is Kevin McKrell, McKrell has performed throughout the U.S., Canada, Ireland, Scotland and Italy. His songs have been covered by bands all over the world— The Kingston Trio, The Fureys, Woods Tea Company, Hair of The Dog, to name a few.
For further info. visit www.kevinmckrell.com or view a video at https://www.kevinmckrell.com/video-and-press.
The Kinlough Academy of Irish Dance will begin the night at 7 p.m. and are registered and sanctioned with An Coimisiun, Dublin Ireland. Dancers are between five-15 years of age. They are led by former championship dancer Siobhan Smith Rodrigues TCRG. The studio is based in Oswego and offers a variety of classes for all ages and levels of dancers. View a video at https://youtu.be/Su-5ZqfvWdI.
Concert tickets are $19 ($16 advance sale). Children 16 and under are half price and under six free. Purchase tickets at any Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego. Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email OCPAoswego@gmail.com.
SAMMY award winner, Irv Lyons, Jr. leads off the weekend as the guest host for Open Mic Friday on Nov. 1. Open mic runs from 7-10 p.m. with all ages and experience levels welcome to perform.
The season continues Nov. 16 with John McConnell opening for Mike Powell. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore.
The Music Hall is family-friendly, and the atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light snacks, desserts and beverages are available for purchase.
Ticket prices for national stage shows range from $13 (advance sale) to $33; Hook events are $12. Children 16 and under are half price and under six free. Open Mic is a $2 donation. Purchase tickets at any Hook or Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore.
The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception in 1978. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks Students can also earn credit for community service. Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email OCPAoswego@gmail.com.
