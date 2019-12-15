The North Shore Food Pantry gears up for winter

CLEVELAND - For many people, the holidays are a time of festive celebrations, but for many others in our community, the holidays are a time of hunger. As winter approaches, heating and electric bills increase, which for many people, means less money for food. For those in need of assistance, the North Shore Food Pantry is available to provide nutritious food options. The pantry currently is gearing up to meet the increased volume of clients that always occurs during the cold, winter months.
Over the course of 2018, the pantry served 2,100 individuals from over 700 households. Of these, 613 were children. The pantry serves people that live between County Route 11 in West Monroe and eastward to the Oswego County line. The northern border is Route 69 with Oneida Lake creating the southern border. It is a client choice pantry in that patrons receive a specific number of points based on the number of people in the household in various categories such as grains, proteins, fruits and vegetables. These points are then exchanged for items within each category based on personal diets and preferences. Perishable items such as bread, milk, eggs and meats are available as well. Each household can attend the pantry once a month. The pantry is located within the Cleveland Village Hall at 2 Clay St. in Cleveland. Hours of operation are generally the second Saturday of each month from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and the fourth Wednesday of every month from 5-7 p.m. However, due to the Christmas holiday for the month of December, the Saturday distribution is on Dec. 7 and the Wednesday date is Dec. 18.
Eligibility for the pantry is income based and anyone who resides within the area described above can apply during any pantry distribution. Please bring proof of residency for each member of the household. This can include a driver’s license or piece of mail addressed to the person. For children, a report card from a local school is acceptable. For food emergencies, please contact Melissa, the director, at 315-247-1822.
The pantry is a completely volunteer run organization with the space graciously being provided by the Cleveland Village Hall. Unlike many charitable organizations, no money is spent on fundraising. The pantry receives almost all of its financial support through generous contributions from local community members and organizations. If you would like to contribute, food or monetary contributions can be dropped off at the Cleveland village offices during regular business hours or can be sent to: The North Shore Food Pantry, P.O. Box 165, Cleveland, NY 13042.
