The Oswego County AARP Tax-Aide Program offers free income tax preparation beginning Feb. 1

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County AARP Tax-Aide Program plans to begin tax preparation during the first week of February if permitted by local and NYS guidelines and restrictions. Note that due to continued COVID-19 restrictions, taxpayers will need an appointment to have their taxes prepared. Sponsored by AARP, the Volunteer Tax Aide Program offers counseling, preparation, and e-filing of taxes for all residents of Oswego County, regardless of age or income, with special emphasis for those age 60 and older.
Appointments may be requested by leaving a voice message including name and phone number at 315-320-6140. The call will be returned, and an appointment scheduled. Taxpayers must complete a worksheet prior to their scheduled appointment. The worksheets are available for pick-up at the McCrobie Building, Fulton Municipal Building Community Room as well as Oswego and Phoenix Libraries.
Oswego: McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Tuesdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 7 – April 18
Fulton: Municipal Building, 141 S. First St., Wednesdays 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Feb. 1 – April 12
Taxpayers will need to bring pertinent tax documents to their appointment including the completed tax-payer worksheet, photo ID, Social Security cards for each person on the return, last year’s tax return, income statements (W-2s, 1099 forms, unemployment statements, interest statements, etc.), receipts for any itemized deductions such as charitable contributions, property taxes, mortgage interest, medical expenses, etc., and bank account information for direct deposit of refund.
In coordination with the IRS, Volunteer Tax-Aides receive annual mandatory training and are required to be certified each tax season. The training includes current federal and state tax laws, specific to personal tax returns and those provisions of the tax code that affect older people. For more information, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide. If interested in volunteering with the Oswego County AARP Tax-Aide Program, call 315-320-6140. Training will begin in late fall of 2023.
